La Jolla Business Roundup: A shopping hub, restaurants and treatment centers join the local lineup

Guests shop at different vendor booths during Sea Hive’s grand opening in La Jolla.

New local businesses, many of them off La Jolla’s main shopping streets and neighborhoods, are popping up to meet a variety of needs. Here’s a look at what opened recently.

Sea Hive

After launching three other stores in large spaces, the Sea Hive shopping hub opened a La Jolla location July 1 at 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. The 12,000-square-foot space, which once housed Pier 1 Imports, has about 100 vendors inside one facility.

Maddy Nimmo, a manager for Sea Hive, said the model provides vintage and new offerings in which each vendor has a booth space in a larger store.

“It gives people a brick-and-mortar space that otherwise wouldn’t be able to have one,” Nimmo said. “For many vendors, this is their second business or a hobby, so with us, they don’t have to find a big space to rent.

“What’s fun is we have a different mix at each location. There is some overlap, but shoppers can choose which neighborhood suits them and their needs.”

The La Jolla location, she added, has a circular path that shoppers can follow to see the whole store in a way that is not overwhelming. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Learn more at shopseahive.com.

Lucrezia

Lucrezia restaurant opened Aug. 21 in the Westfield UTC shopping complex to bring the Amalfi Coast to the La Jolla area.

Lucrezia positions itself as a contemporary twist on Italian cuisine set in a chic, upscale environment.

“The menu at Lucrezia is crafted to provide diners a culinary escape, reimagining classic Italian flavors through a modern lens heightened by seasonal produce, coastal ingredients and everyday approachability,” according to a news release.

The 10,000-square-foot building that houses the indoor-outdoor 300-seat restaurant at 4301 La Jolla Village Drive was completely renovated and now leans toward an Italian palazzo vibe. Learn more at lucrezia.us.

Ramen Nagi

Chef Satoshi Ikuta prepares dishes at the La Jolla location of Ramen Nagi. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Also at Westfield UTC is Ramen Nagi, which opened Aug. 8 offering classic ramen dishes from Japan that can be customized to preference.

“Ramen Nagi offers rich culinary heritage and authentic Japanese ramen [that] we feel will be a fantastic addition to San Diego’s already vibrant food scene,” said master ramen chef Satoshi Ikuta. “We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to provide genuine hospitality and serve the community delicious and memorable ramen bowls.”

Ramen Nagi provides five classic flavors, including the Original King, made with pork broth, handcrafted noodles and pork chashu (braised pork belly); the Red King, a blend of garlic, chili oil and cayenne pepper topped by miso-infused minced pork; the Black King, a blackened garlic and calamari ink dish with chashu; the Green King, a pesto-inspired dish with basil and olive oil and tonkotsu broth topped with grated Parmesan cheese and chashu; and the Veggie King, a plant-based option made with mushroom and cauliflower purée topped with hashed potato “chashu,” shiitake mushrooms and spinach. Seasonal specials are added occasionally.

Ramen Nagi is at 4545 La Jolla Village Drive. Learn more at ramennagiusa.com.

Encanto Cafe

Encanto Cafe opened in June at 1261 Prospect St. as a European-inspired coffee shop with homemade Mexican dishes.

Its menu includes fresh coffee drinks alongside breakfast and lunch offerings featuring traditional Mexican staples like the mollete, an open-faced sandwich with refried beans and cheese.

“Mexican cuisine is always more flavorful and … I wanted to bring that into the U.S.,” said the cafe’s founder, Patricia Paramo. “I’m also very fond of the European bistro look. I wanted to … bring that to life and [add] a Mexican twist with a Cali touch.”

The Euro-Mexican bistro also is stocked with pastries from La Jolla’s Parisien Gourmandises and Mexican conchas (pan dulce) from a local Mexican bakery. The cafe also uses Paramo’s mother’s recipes to create fresh sandwiches, salads and other meals that can be eaten indoors or on the patio.

Encanto Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. To learn more, go to @theencantocafe on Instagram.

Puesto partnership

Puesto, a Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in California (including in La Jolla), announced a partnership with Scripps Health cancer care to develop a Vegetable Mole Verde Taco, which is available at San Diego-area Puesto locations through Wednesday, Oct. 11.

For the next year, a portion of the proceeds from that taco and other select menu items will go to support Scripps cancer care.

The Vegetable Mole Verde Taco is available at Puesto’s La Jolla location through Wednesday, Oct. 11. ( Mandie Geller)

“This cause is close to the Puesto family,” said Puesto co-founder Eric Adler. “With team members who have personally been affected by cancer, either through their families or themselves, we are proud to partner with an organization that is working to provide patients with the utmost care and support through their recovery.”

The Vegetable Mole Verde Taco is vegetarian and gluten-free, made with roasted cauliflower and broccoli, broccoli kale mole verde, flax seed salsa matcha, panela cheese and hemp seeds.

Puesto La Jolla is at 1026 Wall St.

PRI Treatment Center

Protected Roots Integrative Treatment Center opened in June at 7817 Herschel Ave., looking to treat teenagers’ mental health concerns.

The center treats anxiety, depression, substance abuse, neurodiversity, trauma and more. It does not treat active psychosis (such as visual or auditory hallucinations) or teens who are in detox.

Chief Executive Charlie Warter said the outpatient program is tailored to each family’s needs and is structured around the school day so teens can continue to go to school. Treatment plans include group, family and individual therapy, psychiatric evaluations, medication management and family support.

“We want families to be involved as much as possible,” Warter said. “That makes our program integrative. A lot of treatment centers have strict rules about adhering to the program. We adhere to the family.”

He said he saw a need for such a center in La Jolla and that the setting itself can be therapeutic.

“La Jolla is beautiful,” he said. “We like being near the beach so if our kiddos want to take a walk on the beach, they can. It’s a good thing for their overall health.”

The center is accepting new patients and accepts insurance. Learn more at pritreatmentcenter.com.

Skin & Vein Center

After opening three locations in Michigan, Dr. Eric Seiger has opened his first West Coast location of the Skin & Vein Center at 8950 Villa La Jolla Drive in La Jolla.

Services include eyelid surgery, neck lifts, dermatology, acne treatments, mole removal, Botox, skin rejuvenation, facial liposuction and more.

To learn more, visit skinandvein.com/locations/san-diego.

La Jolla Business Roundup is published monthly by the La Jolla Light. Send your business news to staff writer Ashley Mackin-Solomon at ashleym@lajollalight.com. ◆