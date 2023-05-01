La Jolla Business Roundup: Restaurants, galleries and more join local lineup

Business openings are happening left and right in La Jolla, with galleries, restaurants (sometimes both in one) and more coming to the area. Here’s a look at some recent and planned debuts.

Banksy Cafe La Jolla

Visitors look at British street artist Banksy’s murals during an exhibition at the main railway station in Milan, Italy, in December 2021. Banksy Cafe La Jolla is inspired by Banksy’s work. (Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images)

Inspired by, but not connected to, the street artist known as Banksy, Banksy Cafe La Jolla opened April 1 at 1025 Prospect St., Suite 130. A grand-opening event is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

The space is part cafe with coffee, tea, pastries and light bites and part gallery with a rotating selection of art.

“We seek to embody the rebellious and creative experience of Banksy’s work,” said partner and head of marketing Daniel La Salle.

With graffiti and other nods to street art painted on the walls, the gallery space also features paintings and sculptures from the nearby Arjang’s Treasure Trove of Fine Art, all of it for sale.

“We focus on modern art, but we love Banksy, so we wanted to draw inspiration from that,” La Salle said. “Banksy doesn’t follow the norm or conform to the rules, and like [Banksy] we want to be different and carve our own path.”

Partner Rob Goldberg said the cafe currently is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily but plans are underway to stay open later for events and as the summer tourism season approaches.

“We want to bring the art mojo back to La Jolla,” Goldberg said. “We want locals and tourists to come by, hang out and have a good time. ... There will be something for them.”

Learn more at banksycafe.com.

Beeside Balcony

Led by one-time La Jolla Village Merchants Association member Christophe Cevasco, Mediterranean restaurant Beeside Balcony opened its second San Diego location on April 5 at 1025 Prospect St., Suite 250, in La Jolla’s Village.

“We are excited to open our doors in La Jolla and share our love for food with the community,” said owner and chef Cevasco. “Our team is dedicated to creating a sustainable and welcoming space where guests can savor delicious food while admiring the natural beauty of the California coast.”

In coming weeks, the La Jolla location will unveil a speakeasy called The Hive. Tucked away behind a secret door, The Hive will offer a unique and intimate atmosphere with a separate cocktail menu. Its Moroccan decor will feature vintage elements and dim lighting.

“We wanted to create a space within a space, a hidden gem for our customers to discover and enjoy,” Cevasco said. “The Hive speakeasy is the perfect addition to our new location.”

Learn more at beesidebalcony.com.

Deeply Nourished

The La Jolla-headquartered Deeply Nourished food delivery system launched recently to provide customizable organic meals with locally sourced ingredients.

The dishes are prepared by chef and La Jolla resident Alec Hurley, who leads a team at a kitchen in Sorrento Valley. The packaging is compostable.

Chef and La Jolla resident Alec Hurley prepares meals for the Deeply Nourished food delivery service. (Deeply Nourished)

“It’s really filling a gap for busy professionals, new parents that don’t want to cook and anyone looking to save time and energy so they don’t have to do the cooking and cleaning,” Hurley said.

Most of the meals can be eaten at room temperature or heated up, making them suitable for lunch the next day as well, he said.

The menu rotates based on the season. A customer favorite, za’atar roasted vegetables, is served throughout the year, but the vegetables change with the season, Hurley said.

Customers can pick a base, a vegetable, a protein (including vegetarian options), a sauce and sides.

“That makes us unique compared to other companies that have standard meals,” Hurley said. “We also cater to family-style service, so you’ll see pan-seared chicken and an assortment of sides so it’s a fun and easy-to-make meal for the family.”

The kitchen is regulated by the county health department and is subject to routine inspections, Hurley said.

Learn more at livedeeplynourished.com.

Edna Pines gallery

After a lifetime of making art, La Jolla resident Edna Pines held a grand opening for her own gallery space April 30 at 7752 Fay Ave.

Pines, a first-generation immigrant from Iran, has been interested in art since childhood. She places bright colors and vibrant imagery in her work.

“I felt invisible for so long,” she said, citing male favoritism in her hometown and being in a house with three brothers. “Doing art as a young kid gave me a creative outlet. It was my happy place. It gave me self-confidence and a sense of worth.”

Pines said she got the idea to open a gallery after hosting well-received art receptions in her home. Now she paints in the gallery so people can watch if they like, and she displays her work for sale. She also does paintings on commission.

“When people know why something was painted and when, it gives more connection to the piece,” Pines said. “[The] energy I get from the La Jolla community is priceless.”

The gallery is open by appointment. Pines can be reached through ednapines.com.

Float Factory

La Jolla-based Float Factory makes motorized flotation devices. (Float Factory)

Just in time for summer, La Jolla-based Float Factory recently launched a new line of pool floats with motors so riders can race or drive on the water.

Float Factory, founded by longtime friends and San Diego natives Patrick Frank and George Kramb, was inspired by a bachelor-party trip the two took to Lake Havasu, Ariz.

“We ended up with all kinds of ridiculous flotation devices like swans and pizza slices,” Frank said. “And once we were there and took our photos for Instagram, we realized all you do there is float. It was not very fun.”

The more advanced flotation devices are for “people that want to do more than float around — [to] feel like a kid again,” Frank said. “We wanted to have a car version you could actually drive around the pool and race around in … so they have a waterproof remote control and motor.”

Upcoming floats will be inspired by celebrities, political figures and trends.

Having an office overlooking La Jolla Cove “has been a lifelong dream of ours since we were kids,” Frank said. “We would drive down Prospect and always knew this was where we wanted to be.”

The floats are available through floatfactory.co. ◆