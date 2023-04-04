La Jolla Business Roundup: Tattoo parlor and human-grade dog food are among newcomers to The Village

Bay Ink Tattoo has opened on Girard Avenue in La Jolla, its third San Diego location.

From The Village to the Westfield UTC shopping center, new enterprises keep coming to the La Jolla area. Here’s a look at some of the most recent:

Bay Ink Tattoo

Offering custom tattoos in a variety of styles along with piercings with high-end jewelry, Bay Ink Tattoo opened its third San Diego location at 7606 Girard Ave. in La Jolla’s Village in February.

The La Jolla location, owned by husband and wife Fabio Fontinelle and Rafaela Amaral, brings “the best artists in San Diego … many of which specialize in black-and-gray realism and fine line work” Amaral said. “But we have guest [artists] from all over the world that are joining us every month with different styles.”

Bay Ink has other shops in Bay Park and Hillcrest and wanted a La Jolla location because “we offer a luxury experience … so La Jolla felt like a good fit,” Amaral said.

“We wondered how the community would accept us, but they have been great,” she added. “People have this image of tattoo shops being full of bikers and smoking, but we are a very family-friendly shop. We’re hoping to change the stigma.”

Learn more at bayinktattoo.com.

Urban Wolf dog deli

The Maxota Raw dog food made at Urban Wolf is kept in a refrigerator onsite. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

With a grand-opening event imminent, the dog food deli Urban Wolf is now open at 7703 Fay Ave. in The Village to sell the Maxota Raw line of dog food made onsite.

AJ Wechsler, who owns the location with Gunner Williams, said the food is made with human-grade ingredients but formulated for dogs, featuring meat, organs, bones, fruits and vegetables.

“In the wild, if your dog caught a rabbit and ate that rabbit, which is what they would want to do, they would get meat, bone and organ and then ... maybe 20 percent of that mass would be the fruits and vegetables and probiotics and enzymes of whatever that rabbit ate, and that is the basis for these recipes,” Wechsler said.

Wechsler said La Jolla’s Urban Wolf location soon will be a deli for humans as well as dogs, offering grab-and-go items so people can have lunch with their dog.

One of the owners always will be onsite to answer questions and provide tips and suggestions, she added.

Learn more at urbanwolfusa.com.

Kopari pop-up

After almost eight years of operating online, local beauty brand Kopari will have its first pop-up location at the Westfield UTC mall through the first week of September at 4545 La Jolla Village Drive.

Kopari, founded in 2015 by La Jollans Kiana Cabell and Gigi Goldman, features skin-care products for face and body, including sunscreen and deodorant.

“We’re beyond excited to bring Kopari back to its roots with our first-ever pop-up shop launching in sunny La Jolla, where it all began,” Cabell said.

Kopari’s ingredients are sustainably sourced and the containers are completely recyclable, according to the company.

Learn more at koparibeauty.com. Customers also can learn about special promotions and events via Kopari’s Instagram account, @KopariBeauty.

Brixy bars

After developing a line of sunscreens and baby bottles free of the chemical bisphenol A (BPA), skin-care brand Brixy (with headquarters on La Jolla Boulevard) recently launched a line of shampoo and conditioner bars that do not come in plastic bottles.

Founder Kevin Brodwick and Chief Executive Trey Vilcoq want to reduce the amount of plastic waste created by everyday products and opted for shampoos, conditioners and body washes that come in bar form, according to the company.

“Brixy bars were born from the idea that exceptional hair and skin care doesn’t have to come in a plastic bottle,” the company said.

The products come without sulfates, parabens, phthalates or palm oil and have natural ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter, argan oil and cacao seed butter.

Learn more at gobrixy.com.

Salt & Straw coming soon

Popular ice cream maker Salt & Straw will open in mid-May at Westfield UTC.

Salt & Straw, founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, partners with small artisanal purveyors to create its menu, which includes classics such as Double Fold Vanilla and Sea Salt Caramel Ribbons as well as more unique creations like Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper.

Learn more at saltandstraw.com. ◆