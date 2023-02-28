La Jolla Business Roundup: The latest with longtime local enterprises and newcomers

Change is underway in La Jolla’s business community, both with some longtime enterprises and newer operations.

Newly open

Buck’s Meat Market

Buck’s Meat Market opened in early February in the former home of La Jolla Gourmet Meats at 7660 Fay Ave. The market, led by Steve Horowitz, whose son recently graduated from La Jolla High School, and Dwayne Gale, a former chef at Eddie V’s and The Manhattan, carries prime, choice and grass-fed beef along with tri-tip, specialty items and sandwiches made in house.

“We’re trying to get the neighborhood what they want without having to leave the area,” Gale said. “We carry all prime beef … veal, lamb, all from California. We also carry bacon and kielbasa sausage, and we’re working on our own Italian sausage that we make in the back. We’re cutting and butchering our own meat — everything a local meat market does.”

The butchers also will order specialty cuts for customers to pick up, such as game meats or offal, Gale said.

“Our whole business is based on customer service,” Horowitz said. “We order a lot of things for a lot of people and try not to say no unless we know we’re not able to fulfill our promise.”

Buck’s is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Management may extend the hours when the weather gets warmer. Learn more at bucksmeat.com.

FisioPro1

Joining the lineup of La Jolla’s fitness opportunities, FisioPro1 opened recently at 908 Pearl St., specializing in physical rehabilitation and sports performance training.

“We work with a wide range of clientele, from elite-level athletes to seniors,” said Ivan Carmosino, a physical therapist and personal trainer who opened FisioPro1 with his wife, Christina, who also is a physical therapist. “We value our clients’ security and privacy as much as they do, offering one-on-one sessions in a private facility. FisioPro1 also offers a group conditioning training program. These groups are kept small so you can motivate one another while still ensuring the trainer has enough time to focus on each individual.”

Carmosino, who is originally from Brazil, spent years working with the Division 1 professional soccer team in Brazil and was responsible for the rehab and sports performance program at Chute Boxe Academy, a Brazilian martial arts school.

“We believe that after many years of experience working with a wide range of clientele, we can help make an impact in people’s lives,” Carmosino said.

Learn more at fisiopro1.com.

Coming soon

Hammitt

Luxury leather bag retailer Hammitt will open at 7841 Girard Ave. on Thursday, March 9. The brand, founded in 2008, offers a “form meets function” design with a lifetime guarantee on every piece, including free repairs.

Choices include clutches, cross-body bags, satchel and shoulder bags, backpacks, totes and more.

“Each style starts with a thought and an idea to solve a problem,” according to the company. “Ideas become sketches, which come to life thanks to high-quality materials that are selected to last and intended to be cherished. Each handbag ... is here to help you be yourself and make your life easier and more colorful.”

Director of projects and events Nikki Van Den Eikhof told the La Jolla Light that The Village was chosen for a location because “La Jolla speaks to our roots as a California luxury brand. It’s in a picturesque location right by the shore. ... It’s our hope that both locals and visitors alike feel a piece of our joy and identity here.”

Learn more at hammitt.com.

Expanded

Bridget’s Blooms

After nearly 40 years in La Jolla, Bridget’s Blooms recently expanded from a small pop-up on Torrey Pines Road into an adjacent space at 1055 Torrey Pines formerly occupied by a Starbucks coffee shop.

The floral shop’s original location will remain, but owner Bridget Lindroth said services have been extended into the new space.

Bridget’s Blooms recently expanded into a former Starbucks location at 1055 Torrey Pines Road. (Elisabeth Frausto)

“When this location became available, we couldn’t pass it up,” said Lindroth, who took over the space in mid-January. “It was the perfect add-on to what I have.”

“We were one of those businesses that was so busy during COVID we didn’t know what to do,” she added. “That hasn’t stopped, which has been really nice, but since our customer base has expanded so much, we needed the business to expand, too.”

Rather than expand geographically, she decided to increase the volume of services for locals.

“I often get inquiries about increasing volume and online presence, but ... I just want to be in the store helping people that have been customers for decades. I enjoy the face-to-face connection,” Lindroth said.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Learn more at bridgetslajollablooms.com.

Closed

Pharmaca

After 16 years in The Village, Pharmaca closed Feb. 24. The pharmacy’s prescriptions have been moved to Walgreens.

The closure comes after a merger with digital pharmacy company Medly, which later filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Employees declined to comment to the Light.

The Pharmaca pharmacy at 7650 Girard Ave. closed Feb. 24. (Elisabeth Frausto)

In June 2021, Medly announced it had acquired the 28 stores in the Pharmaca chain, including the one in La Jolla at 7650 Girard Ave. Soon after, Pharmaca was remodeled and management said the merger would add “modern-day wellness offerings such as free same-day prescription delivery and an easy-to-use mobile app.”

But in late 2021, Medly laid off more than 1,000 employees nationwide and announced it had filed for bankruptcy. In recent months, plans were launched to close the La Jolla store and liquidate its inventory.

Lunch is served

Sandpiper

After nearly a year of offering only dinner, Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters in La Jolla Shores is starting dine-in and takeout lunch service on Thursday, March 2.

Sandpiper, at 2259 Avenida de la Playa, is a sister restaurant of George’s at the Cove led by chef/owner Trey Foshee.

Lunch will feature exclusively sandwiches and salads from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The sandwiches include crispy chicken, tofu banh mi, shrimp po boy, salmon burgers and the Classic Smash Burger that is a mainstay on the dinnertime menu.

Learn more at sandpipersd.com. ◆