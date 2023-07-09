Best of La Jolla Readers Poll

The wait is over! The results are in! Here is how La Jolla Light readers voted in our 2022 Best of La Jolla Reader’s Poll. There are quite a few new faces this year, and many of the “incumbents” are still on top.
This list includes businesses, restaurants and people whose excellent efforts make our area one of the most wonderful places on the planet in which to live, work and play. Your support and patronage will help them keep up their great work!
Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to all our readers who voted for them! Please support the winners and local business.
Accountant
1. Russell E. Ingledew, CPA Inc
2. Thomas E. Huckabee, CPA Inc.
3. Steve Alpinieri, CPA
American
1. American Pizza Manufacturing
2. Harry’s Coffee Shop
3. NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar
Antiques
1. Ark Antiques
2. The Faded Awning
3. Ross Thiele & Son
Architect
1. Arista Architects (Formerly Bennett + Associates)
2. Marengo Morton
3. IS Architecture
Art Gallery
1. Greg Lawson Galleries
2. Krista Schumacher Art Gallery
3. Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery
3. K. Nathan Gallery
Attorney
1. Richard C. Wildman
2. Bryan M. Garrie
3. Joe Sammartino
Automotive Repair / Service
1. Family Auto Repair
2. Jaguar Coventry Cars of San Diego
3. Marco Polo Independent
Bakery
1. Brick & Bell
2. French Gourmet
3. Wayfarer Bread & Pastry
Bank
1. Union Bank
2. US Bank
3. Chase Bank
Bicycle Store
1. California Bicycle Inc
2. Pedego La Jolla
2. San Diego Electric Bike
3. UC Cyclery
Boutique Fitness Studio
1. Orange Theory Fitness
2. Bird Rock Fit
3. F45 Training
Breakfast
1. Parakeet Cafe
2. Harry’s Coffee Shop
3. The Cottage
Brunch
1. The French Gourmet
2. La Valencia Hotel
3. Sugar and Scribe
Burger
1. Burger Lounge
2. Bubba’s Smokehouse BBQ
3. Public House
Café
1. Parakeet Cafe
2. Brick & Bell
3. Coffee Cup Cafe
Catering
1. French Gourmet
2. Giuseppe’s Fine Catering
3. Girard Gourmet
Children’s Store
1. Little Love
2. J McLaughlin
3. Janie and Jack
Chiropractic Clinic
1. Active Rest Chiropractic
2. Dr. Trevor Robertson
3. Head, Neck, and Spine Center of San Diego
3. Linea Chiropractic and Wellnes
Cocktail
1. Nine-Ten
2. Puesto
3. Verdes El Ranchero
Coffee Shop
1. Brick & Bell
2. Parakeet Cafe
3. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters
Complementary & Integrative Health/Wellness Centers
1. Pacific Pearl
2. KOI Wellbeing
3. Active Rest Chiropractic
Convenience Store
1. Dicks Liquor
2. Mt Soledad Market & Deli
2. The Liquor Box
Cosmetic Surgeon
1. Dr. William F. Groff
2. Dr. Stephen M. Krant
3. Dr. Brian Reagan
Credit Union
1. San Diego County Credit Union
2. Mission Federal Credit Union
3. Navy Federal Credit Union
Dance Studio
1. Ooh La La
2. Tap Fever Studios
3. Dance to Evolve
Day Spa
1. Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
2. The Lodge at Torrey Pines
3. La Vie Day Spa
Dentist
1. D’Angelo/Hoffman/Olson La Jolla Dentistry
2. Dr. Weston Spencer
3. Dr. John and Tracy Taddey
Dermatologist
1. Dr. William F. Groff
2. Dr. Azadeh Shirazi
3. Kristen Richards, M.D.
Dessert
1. Michele Coulon
2. The French Gourmet
3. Sugar and Scribe
Dry Cleaner
1. Ogden’s One Hour Cleaners
2. Margaret’s Cleaners
3. Lele’s Cleaners
Eyewear/Sunglasses
1. Gartner and Galstian Vision Care
2. Optical Artisans
3. Gordon Wong Eye Design & Optometry
Family Restaurant
1. American Pizza Manufacturing
2. The Cottage
3. Piatti
Financial Planner
1. Zimmerman Private Wealth Management - Brian Zimmerman
2. Canter Wealth
3. Aubrey Morrow
Florist
1. Adelaide’s
2. Bridget’s Blooms
3. Bloomers
French
1. French Gourmet
2. Bistro Du Marché
3. Cote D’ Azur
Furniture/Home Furnishings
1. Nativa
2. My Own Space
3. Ross Thiele & Son
Gift Shop
1. Warwick’s
2. Hi Sweetheart
3. Francesca’s
Hair Salon
1. L7 Salon of La Jolla
2. Posh La Jolla - Brett Beal
3. Glidia Salon
Happy Hour
1. Beaumont’s
2. Nautilus Tavern
3. We Olive & Wine Bar
Health Club
1. Balanced Fitness & Health
2. LifeTime Fitness
3. High Voltage Fitness
Healthy Dining
1. Parakeet Cafe
2. El Avacado
3. Trilogy Sanctuary
Home Remodeling
1. GDC Construction
2. Murfey Construction
3. Beacham Construction
Hotel
1. Empress Hotel
2. La Valencia
3. La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club
Housekeeping
1. La Jolla Maids
2. The Maids
3. Rene’s of La Jolla
Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
1. Bobboi Natural Gelato
2. Cold Stone
3. Scoops La Jolla
In-Home Care/Senior Assistance
1. La Jolla Nurses Homecare
2. Home Care of La Jolla
3. Homewatch Caregivers
Insurance Agent
1. Dave Scott - State Farm Insurance Agent
2. Giovanni Monaco - State Farm Insurance Agent
3. Frederic Rault - Goosehead Insurance
Interior Design
1. GDC Construction
2. Ross Thiele & Son
3. Jill Champion
Italian
1. Piatti
2. Isola Pizza Bar
3. Piazza 1909
Jewelry
1. Bowers Jewelers
2. CJ Charles
3. Mythos
Juice Bar
1. Parakeet Juicery
2. Juice Kaboose
3. Nekter Juice Bar
Linens & Bedding
1. Everett Stunz
2. My Own Space
Lunch
1. Girard Gourmet
2. Parakeet Cafe
3. El Pescador
Margarita
1. Puesto
2. Verde Ranchero
3. George’s at the Cove
Mediterranean
1. Marketplace Grille
2. Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine
3. Lupi Italian Restaurant
Men’s Apparel
1. Ascot Shop
2. Bendl’s Custom Shirts of La Jolla
3. Tommy Bahama
Mexican
1. Puesto
2. The Taco Stand
3. Don Carlos Taco Shop
Mortgage Banker
1. Ed Woolery - Guaranteed Rate Affinity
2. Greg Parker- Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC
3. Robin Gilmore - America’s Local Lender
Nail Salon
1. L7 Salon of La Jolla
2. Perfect 10 Nails
3. Seabreeze Nails Spa
New Restaurant
1. Lobster West La Jolla
2. Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters
3. Semola
Orthodontist
1. La Jolla Village Orthodontics
2. Dr. Tracy Hagan
3. Dr. Russell Toppi
Outdoor Restaurant
1. George’s at the Cove
2. Duke’s La Jolla
3. Piatti
Pastry
1. Girard Gourmet
2. The French Gourmet
3. Parakeet Cafe
Pediatrician
1. James Veronique, MD
2. Dr. Gretchen C. Gainor
3. Dr. Sandeep S. Chaudhary
3. Genevieve Parsons, MD
Pest Control
1. Talos Pest Control
2. Lloyd Pest Management
3. Corkys Pest Control
Pilates Studio
1. Pilates Plus La Jolla
2. Windansea Pilates
3. Vida Pilates
Pizza
1. American Pizza Manufacturing
2. Isola Pizza Bar
3. Pizza On Pearl
Plumber
1. Anderson Plumbing Heating and Air
2. Arrow Plumbing
3. Erling Rohde Plumbing
Preschool
1. La Jolla Country Day
2. Gillispie School
3. San Diego French-American School
Private School
1. La Jolla Country Day
2. Gillispie School
3. San Diego French-American School
Restaurant with a View
1. George’s at the Cove
2. Duke’s La Jolla
3. Caroline’s Seaside Cafe
Sandwich
1. Girard Gourmet
2. Jersey Mike’s
3. El Pescador
Seafood
1. El Pescador
2. Eddie V’s
3. Marine Room
Senior Living
1. Chateau La Jolla
2. White Sands
3. Casa de Manana
Skin Care Specialist
1. La Jolla Cosmetic Laser Clinic
2. Stephen Krant Clinic
3. True Beauty
Sports Team / Youth Sports
1. YMCA - Dan McKinney
2. La Jolla Youth Soccer
3. La Jolla Tennis Club
Steak
1. Eddie V’s
2. Manhattan Of La Jolla
3. Truluck’s
Surf Shop
1. Surf Diva
2. Mitch’s Surf Shop
3. Bird Rock Surf
Sushi
1. Himitsu
2. Haru Sushii
3. Sushi Mori
Taco
1. Puesto
2. The Taco Stand
3. Don Carlos
Takeout
1. China Chef
2. American Pizza Manufacturing
3. Girard Gourmet
Thai
1. Aroi Cafe
2. Spice & Rice Kitchen
3. Sipz La Jolla
Tourist Actvity
1. Surf Diva Surf School
2. La Jolla Golf Carts
3. Pedego La Jolla
Tourist Attraction
1. Birch Aquarium
2. The Conrad
3. La Jolla Historical Society
Trainer
1. Demario Santos - La Jolla Fit
2. Jay & May Complete Health
3. Eryn Schnitzler - Budhi Yoga
Travel Agency
1. Cadence Travel
2. AAA San Diego Insurance and Member Services
3. Chayet Travel Network
Veterinary Hospital
1. La Jolla Veterinary Hospital
2. Windansea Veterinary Clinic
3. Bird Rock Animal Clinic
Wedding Venue
1. Museum of Contemporary Art
2. La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club
3. The Lodge at Torrey Pines
Wine Bar
1. LJ Crafted Wines
2. We Olive
3. Fleming’s
Women’s Boutique
1. Be Boutique
2. Sigi’s Boutique
3. Robina
Yoga
1. Zen Soul Balance
2. Buddhi Yoga
3. Prana Yoga Center