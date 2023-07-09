Best of La Jolla Readers Poll

The wait is over! The results are in! Here is how La Jolla Light readers voted in our 2022 Best of La Jolla Reader’s Poll. There are quite a few new faces this year, and many of the “incumbents” are still on top.

This list includes businesses, restaurants and people whose excellent efforts make our area one of the most wonderful places on the planet in which to live, work and play. Your support and patronage will help them keep up their great work!

Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to all our readers who voted for them! Please support the winners and local business.

Accountant

1. Russell E. Ingledew, CPA Inc

2. Thomas E. Huckabee, CPA Inc.

3. Steve Alpinieri, CPA

American

1. American Pizza Manufacturing

2. Harry’s Coffee Shop

3. NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar

Antiques

1. Ark Antiques

2. The Faded Awning

3. Ross Thiele & Son

Architect 

1. Arista Architects (Formerly Bennett + Associates)

2. Marengo Morton

3. IS Architecture

Art Gallery

1. Greg Lawson Galleries

2. Krista Schumacher Art Gallery

3. Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery

3. K. Nathan Gallery

Richard Wildman

Attorney

1. Richard C. Wildman

2. Bryan M. Garrie

3. Joe Sammartino

Automotive Repair / Service

1. Family Auto Repair

2. Jaguar Coventry Cars of San Diego

3. Marco Polo Independent

Brick and Bell

Bakery

1. Brick & Bell

2. French Gourmet

3. Wayfarer Bread & Pastry

Bank

1. Union Bank

2. US Bank

3. Chase Bank

Bicycle Store

1. California Bicycle Inc

2. Pedego La Jolla

2. San Diego Electric Bike

3. UC Cyclery

Boutique Fitness Studio

1. Orange Theory Fitness

2. Bird Rock Fit

3. F45 Training

Breakfast

1. Parakeet Cafe

2. Harry’s Coffee Shop

3. The Cottage

Brunch

1. The French Gourmet

2. La Valencia Hotel

3. Sugar and Scribe

Burger

1. Burger Lounge

2. Bubba’s Smokehouse BBQ

3. Public House

Café

1. Parakeet Cafe

2. Brick & Bell

3. Coffee Cup Cafe

Catering

1. French Gourmet

2. Giuseppe’s Fine Catering

3. Girard Gourmet

Children’s Store

1. Little Love

2. J McLaughlin

3. Janie and Jack

Chiropractic Clinic

1. Active Rest Chiropractic

2. Dr. Trevor Robertson

3. Head, Neck, and Spine Center of San Diego

3. Linea Chiropractic and Wellnes

Cocktail

1. Nine-Ten

2. Puesto

3. Verdes El Ranchero

Coffee Shop

1. Brick & Bell

2. Parakeet Cafe

3. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters

Complementary & Integrative Health/Wellness Centers

1. Pacific Pearl

2. KOI Wellbeing

3. Active Rest Chiropractic

Convenience Store

1. Dicks Liquor

2. Mt Soledad Market & Deli

2. The Liquor Box

Cosmetic Surgeon

1. Dr. William F. Groff

2. Dr. Stephen M. Krant

3. Dr. Brian Reagan

Credit Union

1. San Diego County Credit Union

2. Mission Federal Credit Union

3. Navy Federal Credit Union

Dance Studio

1. Ooh La La

2. Tap Fever Studios

3. Dance to Evolve

Day Spa

1. Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

2. The Lodge at Torrey Pines

3. La Vie Day Spa

Dentist

1. D’Angelo/Hoffman/Olson La Jolla Dentistry

2. Dr. Weston Spencer

3. Dr. John and Tracy Taddey

Dermatologist

1. Dr. William F. Groff

2. Dr. Azadeh Shirazi

3. Kristen Richards, M.D.

Dessert

1. Michele Coulon

2. The French Gourmet

3. Sugar and Scribe

Dry Cleaner

1. Ogden’s One Hour Cleaners

2. Margaret’s Cleaners

3. Lele’s Cleaners

Eyewear/Sunglasses

1. Gartner and Galstian Vision Care

2. Optical Artisans

3. Gordon Wong Eye Design & Optometry

Family Restaurant

1. American Pizza Manufacturing

2. The Cottage

3. Piatti

Financial Planner

1. Zimmerman Private Wealth Management - Brian Zimmerman

2. Canter Wealth

3. Aubrey Morrow

Florist

1. Adelaide’s

2. Bridget’s Blooms

3. Bloomers

French

1. French Gourmet

2. Bistro Du Marché

3. Cote D’ Azur

Furniture/Home Furnishings

1. Nativa

2. My Own Space

3. Ross Thiele & Son

Gift Shop

1. Warwick’s

2. Hi Sweetheart

3. Francesca’s

Hair Salon

1. L7 Salon of La Jolla

2. Posh La Jolla - Brett Beal

3. Glidia Salon

Happy Hour

1. Beaumont’s

2. Nautilus Tavern

3. We Olive & Wine Bar

Health Club

1. Balanced Fitness & Health

2. LifeTime Fitness

3. High Voltage Fitness

Healthy Dining

1. Parakeet Cafe

2. El Avacado

3. Trilogy Sanctuary

Home Remodeling

1. GDC Construction

2. Murfey Construction

3. Beacham Construction

Hotel

1. Empress Hotel

2. La Valencia

3. La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club

Housekeeping

1. La Jolla Maids

2. The Maids

3. Rene’s of La Jolla

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

1. Bobboi Natural Gelato

2. Cold Stone

3. Scoops La Jolla

Nurses

In-Home Care/Senior Assistance

1. La Jolla Nurses Homecare

2. Home Care of La Jolla

3. Homewatch Caregivers

Insurance Agent

1. Dave Scott - State Farm Insurance Agent

2. Giovanni Monaco - State Farm Insurance Agent

3. Frederic Rault - Goosehead Insurance

Interior Design

1. GDC Construction

2. Ross Thiele & Son

3. Jill Champion

Italian

1. Piatti

2. Isola Pizza Bar

3. Piazza 1909

Jewelry

1. Bowers Jewelers

2. CJ Charles

3. Mythos

Juice Bar

1. Parakeet Juicery

2. Juice Kaboose

3. Nekter Juice Bar

Linens & Bedding

1. Everett Stunz

2. My Own Space

Lunch

1. Girard Gourmet

2. Parakeet Cafe

3. El Pescador

Margarita

1. Puesto

2. Verde Ranchero

3. George’s at the Cove

Mediterranean

1. Marketplace Grille

2. Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine

3. Lupi Italian Restaurant

Men’s Apparel

1. Ascot Shop

2. Bendl’s Custom Shirts of La Jolla

3. Tommy Bahama

Mexican

1. Puesto

2. The Taco Stand

3. Don Carlos Taco Shop

Mortgage Banker

1. Ed Woolery - Guaranteed Rate Affinity

2. Greg Parker- Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC

3. Robin Gilmore - America’s Local Lender

Nail Salon

1. L7 Salon of La Jolla

2. Perfect 10 Nails

3. Seabreeze Nails Spa

New Restaurant

1. Lobster West La Jolla

2. Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters

3. Semola

Orthodontist

1. La Jolla Village Orthodontics

2. Dr. Tracy Hagan

3. Dr. Russell Toppi

Outdoor Restaurant

1. George’s at the Cove

2. Duke’s La Jolla

3. Piatti

Pastry

1. Girard Gourmet

2. The French Gourmet

3. Parakeet Cafe

Pediatrician

1. James Veronique, MD

2. Dr. Gretchen C. Gainor

3. Dr. Sandeep S. Chaudhary

3. Genevieve Parsons, MD

Pest Control

1. Talos Pest Control

2. Lloyd Pest Management

3. Corkys Pest Control

Pilates Studio

1. Pilates Plus La Jolla

2. Windansea Pilates

3. Vida Pilates

Pizza

1. American Pizza Manufacturing

2. Isola Pizza Bar

3. Pizza On Pearl

Plumber

1. Anderson Plumbing Heating and Air

2. Arrow Plumbing

3. Erling Rohde Plumbing

Preschool

1. La Jolla Country Day

2. Gillispie School

3. San Diego French-American School

Private School

1. La Jolla Country Day

2. Gillispie School

3. San Diego French-American School

Restaurant with a View

1. George’s at the Cove

2. Duke’s La Jolla

3. Caroline’s Seaside Cafe

Sandwich

1. Girard Gourmet

2. Jersey Mike’s

3. El Pescador

Seafood

1. El Pescador

2. Eddie V’s

3. Marine Room

Senior Living

1. Chateau La Jolla

2. White Sands

3. Casa de Manana

Skin Care Specialist

1. La Jolla Cosmetic Laser Clinic

2. Stephen Krant Clinic

3. True Beauty

Sports Team / Youth Sports

1. YMCA - Dan McKinney

2. La Jolla Youth Soccer

3. La Jolla Tennis Club

Steak

1. Eddie V’s

2. Manhattan Of La Jolla

3. Truluck’s

Surf Shop

1. Surf Diva

2. Mitch’s Surf Shop

3. Bird Rock Surf

Sushi

1. Himitsu

2. Haru Sushii

3. Sushi Mori

Taco

1. Puesto

2. The Taco Stand

3. Don Carlos

Takeout

1. China Chef

2. American Pizza Manufacturing

3. Girard Gourmet

Thai

1. Aroi Cafe

2. Spice & Rice Kitchen

3. Sipz La Jolla

Tourist Actvity

1. Surf Diva Surf School

2. La Jolla Golf Carts

3. Pedego La Jolla

Tourist Attraction

1. Birch Aquarium

2. The Conrad

3. La Jolla Historical Society

Trainer

1. Demario Santos - La Jolla Fit

2. Jay & May Complete Health

3. Eryn Schnitzler - Budhi Yoga

Travel Agency

1. Cadence Travel

2. AAA San Diego Insurance and Member Services

3. Chayet Travel Network

Veterinary Hospital

1. La Jolla Veterinary Hospital

2. Windansea Veterinary Clinic

3. Bird Rock Animal Clinic

Wedding Venue

1. Museum of Contemporary Art

2. La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club

3. The Lodge at Torrey Pines

Wine Bar

1. LJ Crafted Wines

2. We Olive

3. Fleming’s

Women’s Boutique

1. Be Boutique

2. Sigi’s Boutique

3. Robina

Yoga

1. Zen Soul Balance

2. Buddhi Yoga

3. Prana Yoga Center