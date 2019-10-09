La Jolla Art & Wine Festival beckons this weekend, Oct. 12-13

A word to the wise.

This weekend’s 11th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival (LJAWF) will be a great place to begin holiday gift shopping. Browse among the booths of 180 vendors selling fine art and craft items, with a portion of the proceeds going to support La Jolla public school programs.

The festival runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 along Girard Avenue in La Jolla, where there will also be a food court, wine and beer gardens, children’s activities, a silent auction, pet adoptions and street entertainers. Among the art available from across the country and Mexico, will be jewelry, watercolors, oil paintings, sculpture, glassware, photographs, ceramics, work-workings, fashion and much more.

Admission is free. A shuttle will run loops 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, to transport visitors to the festival from stops at Muirlands Middle School (1056 Nautilus St.), La Jolla High School (on Fay Avenue across from the pool), Kline Street and Girard Avenue. There is also $20 valet parking at the corner of Kline and Girard.

Advertisement

— MORE INFORMATION: For additional festival details, an event map, schedule of entertainment, list of the artists showcasing their work, and a list participating wine and beer vendors, visit ljawf.com

————

Painter Krista Schumacher, right, and her mom, Kathy (appearing in her daughter’s La Jolla apartment via FaceTime), will make their public debut at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival from Oct. 11-12, 2019 along Girard Avenue in La Jolla . (Photo by Corey Levitan)

See related story:

Oil in the Family: Mom-and-daughter painters to appear at La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, Oct. 12-13 at https://www.lajollalight.com/lifestyle/story/2019-10-02/oil-in-the-family-mom-and-daughter-painters-to-appear-at-la-jolla-art-wine-festival

Advertisement