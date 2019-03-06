Art of the State: La Jolla Library to host ‘Slice of California’ exhibit

It might not be from the redwood forest to the gulf stream waters, but the “Slice of California: Paintings from the Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild” exhibit presents the natural and beautiful diversity of the lower half of the Golden State.

Featuring landscapes and seascapes, still life, and figurative work done in oil and watercolor, the exhibit is on display through April 4 at the La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave.

There will be an artists reception 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 10 with refreshments and music from the guitar duo, Carlos Velasco and Kevin Moraine.

Painters in the exhibit, who contributed a collective 30 pieces, include: Tom Balderas, Pat Beck, Nora Dewey, Ruth Evans, Deborah Fitzpatrick, Lynn Gerternbach, Alison Harding, Carol Harter, Jennifer Hurley, Cindy Klong, Raye Ann Marks, Maureen Moore, Alex Schaefer, Renata Shafor, Carol Slief, Gale Summerfield, Toni Williams and Teresa White.

This is a curated exhibition, and all works are for sale.

“The message of the show, to me,” said Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild president and contributing artist Summerfield, “is we don’t have to look too far from home to find some of the most beautiful places in the world, which move us to think beyond our daily lives and feel that inspiration, peace and joy you get from seeing these stunning scenes that surround us. There are also some aspects of urban areas that our artists make gritty and beautiful.”

Most of the artists live in the Rancho Santa Fe area, and all are members of the Art Guild, which has been in existence since the 1990s.

“This exhibit really highlights the kind of work we do,” Summerfield explained. “It’s a small group, mainly oil painters, but we have some wonderful sculptors and watercolor painters. We have five or six art demonstrations by professional artists a year that are open to the community. They are over a four-hour period with lunch and discussions, so there is depth to them. We’ve also done demonstrations at a few schools in the area.”

While the Guild exhibits at the Rancho Santa Fe Library, it does not have a gallery to call its own. A show at the La Jolla Library gallery has been a longtime goal.

“We are happy to be here because this is the place where a lot of top local plein-air painters and landscape and seascape artists show. It’s good to be part of that,” Summerfield said. “For me, personally, when I retired and moved out to San Diego, one of the first art shows I saw was one of the La Jolla Library’s ‘Fresh Paint’ exhibits in the community room. It was amazing and beautiful.

“I thought to myself, ‘I hope one day I can be part of that,’ and now we are! This is not a typical library, the exhibits here are different and outstanding.”