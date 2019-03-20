OH! LA JOLLA: 16 Jewel gems make Open House San Diego’s top-architecture tour

The doors to 16 La Jolla buildings will swing open for Open House (OH!) San Diego Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24. Entering its fourth year, the San Diego Architectural Foundation’s tour of 100-plus sites includes La Jolla for the first time as a distinct geographical entity.

The La Jolla sites were chosen by the La Jolla Historical Society (LJHS) to represent a mix of architectural styles, periods and building uses.

“Many of the sites are things you couldn’t necessarily just walk into — the architectural firms and the Salk Institute,” said LJHS executive director Heath Fox. “For the ones you normally can get into, you’re going to learn more about them this way.”

OH! San Diego is affiliated with OH! Worldwide, which presents similar behind-the-scenes events in 42 international cities. In the U.S., only San Diego, New York, Chicago and Atlanta participate.

“I’m really glad that San Diego could be one of the cities chosen,” Fox said, “and we’re very happy to collaborate with the San Diego Architectural Foundation to represent the best in architecture that La Jolla has to offer.”

What follows is a list of the La Jolla sites in alphabetical order. (The information is a mix of Light research and facts provided to OH! San Diego by the current site owners.) Most sites are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24. Admission to all sites is free during the event. However, pre-registration is required to tour the Grande Colonial Hotel and both the Salk and J. Craig Venter institutes.

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library

1008 Wall St., (858) 454-5872

Architects: William Templeton Johnson (1921), William Lumpkins (1957) and David Singer (2006)Guided tours will be given every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Reservations are not required.)

The oldest cultural institution in La Jolla, this non-profit membership library is housed in three historic Spanish Revival-style buildings joined together, and features stylized arched windows, classical columns at the front portico and an iconic rotunda.

Dan McKinney YMCA

8355 Cliffridge Ave., (858) 453-3483

Architects: Unknown (1967) and Golba Architecture (2018)Guided tours will be given every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Reservations are not required.)

Longtime La Jolla resident Dan McKinney donated to add 25,000 square feet to La Jolla’s 50-plus-year-old YMCA. It now includes two new swimming pools, a splash pad for water play, a three-story play structure and studio for children, a community space with cafe and an outdoor fitness area.

Grande Colonial Hotel

910 Prospect St., (858) 454-2181

Architects: Richard Requa (1913), Thomas Shepherd (1925), Frank Stevenson (1928)

Guided tours will be given every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Reservations are required.)

The Colonial Apartments and Hotel, as it was originally known, is La Jolla’s oldest hotel and was a favorite of Groucho Marx, Charleston Heston and Gregory Peck (whose father once ran the onsite pharmacy). The property includes two designated historic landmarks: the Shepherd-designed Little Hotel by the Sea and the Garden Terraces. The original wood-framed hotel, by architect Richard Requa, was later moved to the rear of the property, where it still operates as part of the hotel today. The four-story main building, designed by Frank Stevenson in 1928, boasted the first fire sprinkler system west of the Mississippi.

IS Architecture

5645 La Jolla Blvd., (858) 456-8555

Architects: Unknown (1951), Ione Stietler (2018)

Self-guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Reservations are not required.)

Formerly a retail storefront, the IS Architecture building’s two side-by-side storefronts provide employees with a shared open-plan space to collaborate and more private areas to retreat to for focused work. The carefully crafted office design features an eclectic mix of contemporary and historic fixtures, such as a Danish modern light and repurposed Egyptian doors. IS Architecture specializes in historic restoration and custom residential architecture.

J. Craig Venter Institute

4120 Capricorn Lane, (858) 200-1800

Architects: ZGF Architects (2013)

Guided tours will be given every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Reservations are required. E-mail carol@sdarchitecture.org)

The home of the J. Craig Venter Institute laboratory and research facility is a 44,000-square-foot response to the client’s challenge for a building that generates more energy than it consumes. The building contains some of the most innovative water conservation and energy-efficient systems available, and serves as a model for sustainable research buildings worldwide.

La Jolla Historical Society

780 Prospect St., (858) 459-5335

Architects: Unknown (1904), Irving Gill (1909), IS Architecture (2013)

Self-guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Reservations are not required.)

The La Jolla Historical Society couldn’t be more appropriately housed than in Wisteria Cottage. Over the years, this Craftsman-style cottage — historically designated in 1982 — has served as a guest house, a school and a bookstore — with additions by master architect Irving Gill. The surrounding garden terraces with cobblestone walls feature the newly installed Venturi Pergola and Garden, while the former house’s interior has been adaptively reused for exhibition space. Despite the Society’s best efforts, however, the cottage’s original architect remains lost to time. It was built for Edith Seaman and her husband, George in 1904 but they only lived here a few months before mysteriously vanishing. The cottage was then acquired by Eliza Virginia Scripps, sister of La Jolla benefactress Ellen Browning Scripps, whom Edith met through their half-sister, Annie Scripps, at an Alameda sanatorium.

La Jolla Real Estate Brokers Association908 Kline St.Architects: Henry Hester (1964)Self-guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Reservations are not required.)

Designed specifically as a meeting space for the La Jolla Real Estate Brokers Association (REBA), the architecture’s mid-century modern lines are enhanced by the textural quality of the stacked masonry walls and the glamour of the book-matched polished marble slabs on the front facade. Wide planes of glass, oriented to the entry courtyard, allow for the integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, while protecting them from the street.

LIGHT FILE The La Jolla Rec Center was financed by Ellen Browning Scripps and designed by Irving Gill in 1915. The La Jolla Rec Center was financed by Ellen Browning Scripps and designed by Irving Gill in 1915. (LIGHT FILE)

La Jolla Recreation Center

615 Prospect St., (858) 552-1658

Architects: Irving Gill (1915)

Self-guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Reservations are not required.)