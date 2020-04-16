Singer Josh Groban to team with San Diego Symphony at Salk Institute’s 25th ‘Concert Under the Stars’

Singer and actor Josh Groban will team with the San Diego Symphony for the 25th annual edition of “Symphony at Salk: A Concert Under the Stars.”

The joint outdoor performance will be held Aug. 22, 2020 at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla. Proceeds will support the institute’s research programs.

Groban’s self-titled debut album was released in 2001. He is the top-selling male vocalist of this century, with album sales of more than 20 million. The Los Angeles native has topped both the pop and classical-music charts. He also has some Broadway experience under his belt.

That makes him a good fit for “Symphony at Salk: A Concert Under the Stars.”

For its first 13 years, the annual event showcased classical-music stars almost exclusively. That changed when Bernadette Peters headlined in 2009, followed by Liza Minnelli in 2010 and Idina Menzel in 2011. Last year’s 2019 edition featured fellow Tony Award winner Laura Benanti.

Tickets for Groban’s August Salk performance will go on sale June 22. They are priced at $600 each and will be available at (858) 597-0647 and symphony.salk.edu

Variable pricing is available for concert sponsors. Should the show be postponed because of COVID-19-related restrictions, all sponsorship commitments will be honored when a new date is set and full refunds will be available to ticket-holders, according to a Salk representative.