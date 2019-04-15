Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center opens with some pomp, much circumstance in La Jolla

REVIEW: The La Jolla Music Society’s new $82 million performing arts center opened April 5, with a star-studded lineup and very big expectations.

Hello, Conrad! Goodbye, Sherwood!

Two years and 17 days after the La Jolla Music Society held its final concert at the now-defunct Sherwood Auditorium, a new era began Friday night, April 5 with the gala grand opening of the society’s state-of-the-art Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.

The 49,000-square-foot center, otherwise known as The Conrad, was designed and built at a cost of $82 million, all but $700,000 of which had been paid for before its doors even opened. That is a formidable feat for any nonprofit arts organization. The fact that The Conrad was underwritten entirely by private donors, without a penny of public funding, is even more notable.

Or as Katherine Chapin, the society’s board chair told the sold-out audience Friday: “Tonight, we are standing in the future we dreamed of.”

Cheryl Mitchell photo Elina Vandergrift, 6, standing next to her grandmother Brenda Baker, left, helps cut the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center opening ribbon on April 5. On the right, are donors Raffaella Belanich, Debbie Turner and Steve Baum, Elina's grandfather. Elina Vandergrift, 6, standing next to her grandmother Brenda Baker, left, helps cut the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center opening ribbon on April 5. On the right, are donors Raffaella Belanich, Debbie Turner and Steve Baum, Elina's grandfather. (Cheryl Mitchell photo)

Fellow board member Debra Turner spoke on behalf of her former partner, the late San Diego philanthropist Conrad Prebys, who — prior to his death in 2016 — gave $30 million to help make The Conrad a reality.

Reading from notes that Prebys had written several years ago, Turner quoted him as saying: “The journey has been exciting and, at times, frightening... I almost jumped up and down. Boy, did I hit a home run! I was like a teenager at a rock concert... I believe the best is yet to come.”

A few minutes later, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer hailed The Conrad as “a tremendous gift” to the city, adding: “The smiles and memories you create tonight will last for a generation. Art and culture are alive and well in San Diego.”

Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune Jean-Yves Thibaudet performs at the gala opening concert of the La Jolla Music Society's new $82 million Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. Jean-Yves Thibaudet performs at the gala opening concert of the La Jolla Music Society's new $82 million Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. (Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune)

At Friday’s opening-night gala, the gown-and-tuxedo-attired audience responded with appropriate oohs and aahs before a single note of music had even been played. Their response was a testament to the excitement generated by the opening of a performing arts center that few could have imagined less than a decade ago.

But the key issue under consideration here is not the visual appeal of the elegant Conrad — which looks, in a word, fabulous — but how it sounds.

Friday night’s performance in the center’s 513-capacity Baker-Baum Concert Hall addressed that question, with some pomp and much circumstance. The 15 musical selections performed seemed designed to showcase the new venue as much as, if not more than, the music itself.

Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune Trio members (from right) Charles "Lil Buck" Riley (dancer), Joshua Gindele (cello), and Inon Barnatan (piano) perform “The Swan” from Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals” at the gala opening concert of the La Jolla Music Society's new $82 million Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Friday night, April 5 in La Jolla. Trio members (from right) Charles "Lil Buck" Riley (dancer), Joshua Gindele (cello), and Inon Barnatan (piano) perform “The Swan” from Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals” at the gala opening concert of the La Jolla Music Society's new $82 million Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Friday night, April 5 in La Jolla. (Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune) (Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune)

The lineup mixed such esteemed classical music artists as violinist Hilary Hahn, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and a stellar string quartet that featured four former music directors of the society’s annual SummerFest with genre-blurring ukulele star Jake Shimabukuro, the phenomenal jook dancer Charles “Lil Buck” Riley and “creative technologist” Osman Koc.

The various configurations of musicians showcased on The Conrad’s Alaskan yellow cedar wood stage included one trio, two string quartets, three duos and four solo performances. For the grand finale of “Over the Rainbow,” the evening’s 12 featured performers were joined by 18 members of the San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, the Bravo! International Music Academy and the La Jolla Music Society’s Community Music Center, its after-school music program in Logan Heights.

Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune Violinist Cho-Liang Lin performs Lalo Schifrin's "Letters from My Father" against a backdrop by creative technologist Osman Koc at the gala opening concert of the La Jolla Music Society's new $82 million Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Friday night, April 5 in La Jolla. Violinist Cho-Liang Lin performs Lalo Schifrin's "Letters from My Father" against a backdrop by creative technologist Osman Koc at the gala opening concert of the La Jolla Music Society's new $82 million Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Friday night, April 5 in La Jolla. (Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune) (Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune)

Some of the performers soared, while others were merely pleasant. But, really, the star of the show was the venue, which is a collaboration between Epstein Joslin Architects Inc. and legendary acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota, whose many credits include Disney Hall and Berlin’s Pierre Boulez Saal. The Conrad also houses a cabaret-styled theater called The JAI, rehearsal rooms, a courtyard that can host performances, and more.

Each component exudes a quiet elegance. But the Baker-Baum Concert Hall’s sleek lines, impeccable attention to detail and fuss-free aesthetics are especially impressive, underscoring Toyota’s recent observation that: “We are hearing the acoustics not only with our ears, but with our eyes.

The sound in the Baker-Baum Friday was uniformly dry and crystal clear — major attributes for the chamber music that the society built its name on.

This held true even when the music was performed at a hush, as it was during violinist Hahn’s pin-drop-quiet rendition of Bach’s Largo from Sonata No. 3 in C Major and Thibaudet’s similarly whisper-soft reading of Liszt’s Consolation No. 3.

Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune The grand finale at La Jolla Music Society's gala for the opening of The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 5. The grand finale at La Jolla Music Society's gala for the opening of The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 5. (Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune) (Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune)

Friday’s unamplified acoustic solo performances projected immediately and extremely well throughout the hall. Also projecting immediately throughout the hall was virtually any sound the audience made, be it someone coughing or accidentally dropping an item on the floor.

When one concertgoer in the balcony abruptly got up in the middle of the world premiere performance of the Lalo Schifrin-penned “Letters for My Father,” the sound of their wooden chair moving against the wood floor was jarringly loud and distracting. Adding carpeting in the balcony might be an astute move, assuming it wouldn’t be detrimental to the acoustics.

A bigger issue may arise Saturday night, April 6, when pop vocal star Seal performs — singing through a microphone and accompanied by a large, amplified band — in The Conrad. This is a venue that would appear to have little or no need for amplification (and, in fact, one in which amplification could prove detrimental, unless an especially skilled and sensitive audio engineer is at the controls).

Shimabukuro, who on Friday performed solo versions of Schubert’s “Ave Maria” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” — minus a replication of Brian May’s ecstatic guitar solo on the Queen original — had an array of electronic foot pedals in front of him that seemed almost entirely unnecessary. The Hawaiian ukulele sensation fared much better when he teamed with Miro Quartet violinist William Fedkenheuer for a carefully calibrated and increasingly animated version of The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” during which the two traded bluesy lines and jazzy flourishes with infectious zeal.

Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune Quartet members (from left) Cho-Liang Lin (violin), Heiichiro Ohyama (viola), Wu Han (piano), and David Finckel (cello) take a bow after their performance of Brahms "Rondo from Piano Quartet in G Minor" at the gala opening concert of the La Jolla Music Society's new $82 million Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Friday night, April 5 in La Jolla. Quartet members (from left) Cho-Liang Lin (violin), Heiichiro Ohyama (viola), Wu Han (piano), and David Finckel (cello) take a bow after their performance of Brahms "Rondo from Piano Quartet in G Minor" at the gala opening concert of the La Jolla Music Society's new $82 million Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Friday night, April 5 in La Jolla. (Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune) (Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune)

Former SummerFest music director Cho-Liang “Jimmy” Lin teamed with “creative technologist” Koc, who is a member of the “visual performance” trio NOS Visuals. Lin performed with characteristic verve on “Letters for My Father,” which amusingly employed fleeting references to the high-pitched trill that opens composer Schifrin’s most widely known piece, the theme song to the 1960s TV series “Mission Impossible.”

Koc controlled and manipulated a series of fast-edited images that were projected onto a large screen at the rear of the stage. The images did little to enhance the music, but did serve — whether by design or not — to demonstrate just how large The Conrad’s screen is and how it can be deployed in a conert setting.