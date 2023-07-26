Fresh summer flavors fit for the patio

Summer gatherings are all about easy, convenient recipes combined with the joy of warm weather. You can make this summer one to remember with flatbreads and sweet treats that let home chefs skip complicated kitchen duties without skimping on flavor.

Here are a couple of ideas:

Chipotle chicken flatbreads

Perfect for al fresco entertaining when served alongside a fresh salad, these are simple to make and allow guests to personalize with preferred toppings before popping in the oven. As a colorful and fresh dish, it’s an ideal meal for get-togethers on the patio.

Ingredients:

• 2 flatbreads

• 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

• 1 clove garlic, diced

• 4 chicken tenders, cooked and cubed

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered

• Salt, to taste

• Pepper, to taste

• ½ cup ranch dressing

• 1½ teaspoons chipotle seasoning

• 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, chopped

Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

• Place parchment paper on baking sheet and add flatbreads.

• Sprinkle cheese on flatbreads and top with garlic, chicken and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

• Bake 16 minutes until cheese is melted.

• In small bowl, mix ranch and chipotle seasoning.

• Drizzle ranch dressing on flatbreads and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.

— Recipe adapted from butteryourbiscuit.com

Lemon cheesecake with fruit

The touch of tangy tartness is enough to bring guests to the dessert table even after a filling meal as fresh lemon juice in the cheesecake base is complemented perfectly when topped with orange slices and raspberries.

Servings: 6-8

Ingredients:

• 1¼ cups graham cracker crumbs

• ¼ cup sugar

• ¼ cup butter, melted

• 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

• 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

• 3 eggs

• ¼ cup fresh lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 orange, peeled and separated

• 8 raspberries

• 3 mint leaves, for garnish

Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

• In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press firmly into 9-inch springform pan.

• In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Add eggs, lemon juice and vanilla extract and mix until combined.

• Pour into pan. Bake 50-55 minutes or until center springs back when lightly pressed.

• Chill in refrigerator until completely cooled.

• Arrange orange slices around border of cake and place raspberries in middle. Top with mint leaves.

For more summer recipe ideas, visit culinary.net. ◆