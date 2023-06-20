From deep-fried s’mores to spicy pickle pizza, the best things to eat at the San Diego County Fair

For many San Diego County Fair fans, trying to eat as much fair food in one day as humanly possible is priority No. 1.

But this year’s fair has 112 food vendors plying everything from pickle pizza to a cereal-topped chicken sandwich. And with fair food prices at an all-time high, how to choose? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The fair opened June 7 and runs through the Fourth of July. To learn more, visit sdfair.com.

Of the dozens of new and returning food items at the Del Mar Fairgrounds we sampled over the past week, here are the ones worth a try and which ones you can skip.

Also included are the winning dishes at the new Fair-Tastic Food Competition, in which judges chose six winners this month.