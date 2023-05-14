Food and philanthropy mix for ‘Mama’s Day’ in La Jolla

Chocolate lovers could partake of the dipping bar. (Vincent Andrunas)

Some of the food offered at the various “Mama’s Day” booths is laid out for hungry guests. (Vincent Andrunas)

Mama’s Kitchen chief of food service operations Jason Martini, director of development Jenna Novotny, Chief Executive Alberto Cortes, board President Tom Kwan, event speaker Rocio Rodriguez and event culinary host Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien gather for the Mama’s Kitchen “Mama’s Day” event at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)

Kasey Crancer, Jen Parsons and Mieko Robert greet visitors to the Piatti Ristorante & Bar table at Mama’s Kitchen’s “Mama’s Day” event. (Vincent Andrunas)

Mama’s Kitchen, a San Diego nonprofit that works to provide home-delivered meals to people with critical illnesses, presented its 32nd annual “Mama’s Day” event featuring tastes of cuisine from 19 area restaurants on May 4 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.

TV cook, restaurateur and cookbook author Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien served as culinary host for the evening, which also included an auction.

All proceeds go to help people who are at risk of malnutrition because of cancer, congestive heart failure, Type 2 diabetes, HIV, kidney disease and more.

More than $100,000 has been raised as of May 14.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆