Advertisement
Food & Drink

Food and philanthropy mix for ‘Mama’s Day’ in La Jolla

cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0129.jpg
1/16
Kasey Crancer, Jen Parsons and Mieko Robert greet visitors to the Piatti Ristorante & Bar table at Mama’s Kitchen’s “Mama’s Day” event.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0040.jpg
2/16
Debra and Howard Solomon and Kelly Zien  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0104.jpg
3/16
Josh, Lisa and Callie Efron, Erica Friedman and Brian Efron  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0011.jpg
4/16
Mama’s Kitchen chief of food service operations Jason Martini, director of development Jenna Novotny, Chief Executive Alberto Cortes, board President Tom Kwan, event speaker Rocio Rodriguez and event culinary host Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien gather for the Mama’s Kitchen “Mama’s Day” event at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0134.jpg
5/16
Some of the food offered at the various “Mama’s Day” booths is laid out for hungry guests.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0123.jpg
6/16
Markissa Hollman, Jamie York and Monia Tonazzo  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0114.jpg
7/16
Kate Hutson and Adam Rosenberg  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0068.jpg
8/16
Chocolate lovers could partake of the dipping bar.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0093.jpg
9/16
Timothy Reed, Hyatt Regency La Jolla events director Bryan Crail, Ken Adamski and Don Caulfield  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0062.jpg
10/16
Dave Patterson, Helene Siesel, Don and Carol Nelepovitz and Tony Kawakami  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0077.jpg
11/16
Craig Smith, Jeff Robers, Alex Tiscareno and David Schrager  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0072.jpg
12/16
Joan Bentley, Grace Garza and Heidi Striler  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0047.jpg
13/16
Rachel Burns, Raine Arndt-Couch, Wiara Jackson and Katherine LaMee  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0028.jpg
14/16
Richard Ogden, Regina Rooney and Haydee and Federico Alderete  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0050.jpg
15/16
Brian Weathersbee, Roger Werback and Brian Curcio  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mamasday2023-vpa-0016.jpg
16/16
Vivi Eidsvig, April Heinze and Valerie Cook  (Vincent Andrunas)

Photo gallery

Share

Mama’s Kitchen, a San Diego nonprofit that works to provide home-delivered meals to people with critical illnesses, presented its 32nd annual “Mama’s Day” event featuring tastes of cuisine from 19 area restaurants on May 4 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.

TV cook, restaurateur and cookbook author Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien served as culinary host for the evening, which also included an auction.

All proceeds go to help people who are at risk of malnutrition because of cancer, congestive heart failure, Type 2 diabetes, HIV, kidney disease and more.

More than $100,000 has been raised as of May 14.

— La Jolla Light staff

Food & DrinkPhoto GalleriesEvents

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement