Food and philanthropy mix for ‘Mama’s Day’ in La Jolla
Photo gallery
Mama’s Kitchen, a San Diego nonprofit that works to provide home-delivered meals to people with critical illnesses, presented its 32nd annual “Mama’s Day” event featuring tastes of cuisine from 19 area restaurants on May 4 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.
TV cook, restaurateur and cookbook author Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien served as culinary host for the evening, which also included an auction.
All proceeds go to help people who are at risk of malnutrition because of cancer, congestive heart failure, Type 2 diabetes, HIV, kidney disease and more.
More than $100,000 has been raised as of May 14.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
