The Marine Room hosts High Tide Dinner Series in La Jolla

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

It's that time of year again. The Marine Room Restaurant (part of La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club but open to the public) invites diners to its traditional High Tide Dinner Series, which runs April 16 and continues through the summer. It's the best time of year to see Mother Nature at its most dramatic, as diners have a front-row seat for the sunset and splashing and crashing waves at La Jolla Shores , while enjoying fine cuisine.

This season, the restaurant will continue to serve its tried-and-true favorites like the Classic Caesar Salad for Two prepared tableside. The Cashew Coriander Coated Blue Crab Cake is also a favorite appetizer ,as well as the signature Maine Lobster Bisque.

When it comes to entrees, the Togaresh Sesame Spiced Ahi Tuna continues to be a crowd-pleaser served with sticky black rice, avocado, mango and hibiscus sake, as well as the Thai Style Butter Basted Lobster Tail with savory corn cake, linguica, baby apple and kaffir canton emulsion. For meat lovers, there's the Center Cut Black Angus Filet Mignon served with tartufo potato, mission fig chutney and garnacha reduction.

Courtesy Togarashi Sesame Spiced Ahi Tuna served at The Marine Room, 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla. (858) 459-7222, marineroom.com Togarashi Sesame Spiced Ahi Tuna served at The Marine Room, 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla. (858) 459-7222, marineroom.com (Courtesy)

Executive Chef Bernard Guillas has introduced a new Chef de Cuisine Thomas Connolly. Chef Connolly has a diverse culinary background, having worked in restaurants in Southern California, the Pacific Northwest and the East Coast before returning to San Diego and La Jolla.

The Marine Room still offers its ever-popular cooking classes, and the next one's coming up on Monday, May 6. The class includes a welcome cocktail as well as a three-course dinner guests learn to prepare themselves. The menu includes Gin and Tonic Steelhead, Red Walnut Roasted Rack of Lamb and Dizzy Monkey Pie.

Corey Levitan Chef Bernard Guillas poses in the sea he has stared out at from The Marine Room in La Jolla nearly every day for more than 20-plus years. Chef Bernard Guillas poses in the sea he has stared out at from The Marine Room in La Jolla nearly every day for more than 20-plus years. (Corey Levitan) (Corey Levitan)

Chef Guillas said he's looking forward to capitalizing on the local bountiful harvest the winter rains produced. And seafood will continue to take center stage. "The menu is always focused on ocean to table, with a focus on sustainability with our seafood partners," he said. "Alaskan halibut season has just started, which is reflected on our new spring menu. As always, The Marine Room's culinary claim is clean, fresh, in season and well-balanced preparation."

This year, The Marine Room has expanded its bar and cocktail menu. Also featured in April will be a special lobster menu on Mondays, and a holiday buffet on Easter Sunday. Happy Hour is the main attraction 4-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday, with daily cocktails and select wines for $9 each. The newest appetizers on the menu are Goat Cheese Puffs and Meli Melo Forest Mushroom Cocotte.

"The change of season brings vitality and positive energy to the restaurant," Chef Guillas said. "Join us at The Marine Room, by the ocean with your friends, toasting to the sunset. Life is delicious."

• The Marine Room, 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla. For more information or to make a reservation, visit marineroom.com or call (858) 459-7222. Don't forget to check out the live "surf cam" at marineroom.com

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication.