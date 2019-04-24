Warwick's honors St. Jordi's Day and Independent Bookstore Day with music, food, fun

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Join Warwick's Bookstore in La Jolla for a celebration of romance and literature this month! On Saturday, April 27 Warwick's will host their fourth annual Saint Jordi's Day Festival, which combines this historic cultural event with Independent Bookstore Day.

Celebrated mainly in Barcelona, the Festa de Sant Jordi (Saint George's Day) is named after the patron saint of Catalonia. According to traditions dating back to the early 1900s, every man in Barcelona bestows his beloved a rose on St. Jordi's Day, and in return each woman gifts the man a book. Over the years this ritual is still enthusiastically observed, and has undergone a wonderful expansion since the 1970s as women sought gender equality. Today, both men and women exchange roses, as well as books, and this euphoric day is honored throughout the world.

During Warwick's celebration, they will feature a host of activities including Spanish music from vocalist and guitarist, Paty Sevener from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sevener has played with several bands, including the Maybe Nots from Madrid. Guests can also enjoy the flavors of Spain and sample authentic paella from Paella Lifestyle between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition, kids will not want to miss a special bilingual storytime reading of La Llegenda de Sant Jordi (St. George's Legend) by La Jolla resident, Ester Riera Mestre at 11 a.m., and meet a costumed knight overseeing the festivities.

Perfectly paired with St. Jordi's Day is the third annual San Diego Book Crawl, which kicks off the same day. As a celebration of San Diego's independent bookstores, the book crawl challenges the avid reader to visit all nine participating indie bookstores over the course of three days from April 27-29.

Participants can pick up a Book Crawl passport at any of the nine featured bookstores, and are eligible to win a wide range of prizes. Possible gifts include; a special edition Book Crawl tote bag and a top secret limited edition enamel pin (while supplies last) designed by award-winning illustrator, Susie Ghahremani, a curated gift basket, a San Diego Festival of Books swag bag, and over $200 in gift certificates!

Exclusive merchandise will also be eligible for purchase including limited edition pins from famed poet Charles Bukowski, and authors James Baldwin , Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman, and Toni Morrison — all expected to sell out quickly!

In addition, on April 27, audiobook service Libro.fm will offer free audio books for Independent Bookstore Day attendees when they sign up for a free account. Unlike other audiobook services, buying books from Libro.fm directly benefits local indie bookstores. The offer ends at midnight that day.

While visiting Warwick's, be sure to pick up the latest events calendar. Here's just a few of the great authors they are hosting in the months ahead: April 30 Brian Selznick; May 3 Ian McEwan; June 5 Admiral William H. McRaven; June 6 Scott Pelley; June 9 Elizabeth Gilbert; June 27 Esi Edugyan; Sept. 18 Colson Whitehead.

Warwick's is at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. For more information or to receive a weekly e-blast, visit warwicks.com

