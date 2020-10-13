Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• The San Diego Model Railroad Museum presents the next part in its virtual “Modeler Citizens” series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Modeler, teacher and museum volunteer Ryan Di Fede will present his ongoing process modeling the Cascade Line and share his model railroading journey, highlighting layout construction, historical research, operations and model building. Donations are accepted. Register at sdmrm.org/modelercitizens.

• The La Jolla Town Council presents a candidates forum at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, on Zoom. San Diego city attorney candidates Cory Briggs and incumbent Mara Elliott will discuss their positions on key issues, along with City Council member Barbara Bry, who is running for mayor. State Assemblyman Todd Gloria, Bry’s mayoral opponent, also was invited but had not yet been confirmed. Register at bit.ly/tcstvrforum.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “The Classical Piano: Charming and Dramatic” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, online. The class, led by Chris Burns, features classical piano with music samples including concertos, wordless songs, preludes and more. Free. Register at bit.ly/ljccpiano.

• San Diego Oasis presents its eighth annual Get Connected: Technology Fair for adults 50 and older Oct. 20-23 online. The event, featuring free sessions addressing a variety of technology-related topics, will open with remarks from Qualcomm founder Irwin Jacobs. Registration is required at sandiegooasis.org.

Bill Schutt will discuss his book “Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History” on Thursday, Oct. 22, online. (Courtesy)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Roy Meals and Bill Schutt at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, via Facebook Live. Meals, a clinical professor of orthopedic surgery at UCLA, and Schutt, an American Museum of Natural History zoologist, will discuss their respective books “Bones: Inside and Out” and “Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History.” Free. warwicks.com/event/meals-and-schutt-2020

• The Old Globe theater offers Community Voices: Comedy Writing from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning Oct. 22. Host Katherine Harroff will lead participants in exploring comedic performance-based writing. Sessions run through Dec. 17. Free. youtube.com/TheOldGlobe



Health & fitness

• The American Heart Association and Mission Federal Credit Union present digital hands-only CPR training from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16. The free event is part of World Restart a Heart Day, a global initiative to increase awareness about the importance of bystander CPR. bit.ly/handsonlycpr2020



Art & culture

• The gallery@calit2 at UC San Diego’s Qualcomm Institute opens “Gold Loop (Triad)” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, featuring a Q&A with the artist, New York-based Jen Liu. The online art series is on economic design, e-waste, political resistance and disappearances. Free. bit.ly/goldlooptriad

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Listen With the Lights Off” beginning Thursday, Oct. 15, as part of its Without Walls digital performances. Other installments will be released Oct. 21 and 28. Free. lajollaplayhouse.org/wow-goes-digital

• Fashion Week San Diego kicks off virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The $40 front-row pass includes footage of all nine designer runway shows, along with behind-the-scenes shots and new production perspectives. bit.ly/fwsd2020

• The PGK Dance Project begins its fall season with “Inside/Out” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The virtual dance performance will be held via Zoom. $5. bit.ly/pkgdance

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the last lecture in its series on artist Raphael at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The live online lecture with art historian Victoria Martino will cover the artist’s critical reception through the centuries. $12 for Athenaeum members, $15 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• The Old Globe presents the series finale of “Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, online, featuring Barry Edelstein introducing Shakespeare sonnets. bit.ly/thinkingshakespearelive

Frances McDormand is in the film “Nomadland,” part of the virtual San Diego International Film Festival running Oct. 15-18. (Courtesy)

• The San Diego International Film Festival takes place Oct. 15-18 online with more than 70 features, documentaries and shorts in the festival’s Virtual Village. One-day and four-day digital passes are available for $39 to $249. One-day and four-day passes to drive-in movies at the Westfield UTC mall are $49 to $259. sdfilmfest.com

• The San Diego Master Chorale continues its fall season at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, revisiting selections from the chorale’s 2019 performance of Joel Thompson’s “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed,” performed with the San Diego State University Symphony Orchestra with commentary from the composer and SDSU director of orchestras Michael Gerdes. $20, or $100 for a fall series All-Access Pass. sdmasterchorale.org

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Same Time, Next Year” Oct. 21 through Nov. 15 online. The filmed play, featuring married couple Bruce Turk and Kate McNichol, explores a 25-year love affair between two people who meet once a year. $35. northcoastrep.org



Virtual galas & events

• The Helen Woodward Animal Center presents its virtual gala “Jewels of the Earth” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The free program will include guest appearances, performances and an auction. Registration is required at animalcenter.org/spring-fling-gala.

• Tilly’s Life Center holds its “I Am Giving” gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, online. The event, themed “Growing Beyond Limits,” raises funds for social and emotional learning for teens and features entertainment, silent and live auctions and delivered dining and drinks. $200 and up. tillyslifecenter.org/gala2020

• Drugs & Diagnostics for Tropical Diseases presents “Bossa Nova!” a free virtual Brazilian concert from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, featuring Peter Sprague and his band. The event supports the development of a rapid COVID-19 antibody test. Register with a suggested donation at ddtd.org/bossa-nova-2020.

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆