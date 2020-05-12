Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

Story Circle from Vanguard Culture is online now. (Courtesy)

• Vanguard Culture offers Story Circle, a conversation among creative industry leaders who share stories about resilience and creativity in San Diego. The video can be accessed at bit.ly/vanguardstorycircle for a donation of any amount.

• Author Kimmery Martin discusses her new book, “The Antidote for Everything,” with Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke via Warwick’s Books online at 4 p.m. Monday, May 18. Free. warwicks.com



Cooking & creating

• Celebrity chef Brian Malarkey, whose has several area restaurants, is teaching a series of cooking classes virtually, with proceeds going to the PMC Employee Relief Fund. Each class features two recipes, a shopping list, a video recording and a Q&A with the chef. The next sessions are “Top Chef Hits” at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14, and “Kid-Friendly Favorites” 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. brianmalarkey.com/shop



Family & children

• Jewish Family Service will hold “Your Voice: A Youth Activism Conference” virtually from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17. Free and open to the public, with community speakers and interactive workshops. Registration closes Thursday, May 14, at bit.ly/jfsyouth.

• Protect Young Eyes presents 30-minute webinars at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursdays to help parents be tech-ready. Upcoming topics include “Snapchat 101” (May 14), “The Skinny on Porn” (May 21) and “TikTok Isn’t All Bad” (May 28). The free sessions are capped at 100 participants. Register at bit.ly/pyewebinars.

• The San Diego Festival of Books presents Children’s Virtual Storytime with online readings from various celebrities. Tune in at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, for author Mallik Chopra. Full schedule at bit.ly/festivalstorytime.



Travel & outdoors

• The San Diego Parks & Recreation Department offers a Virtual Rec Center online for all ages, with indoor and outdoor activities such as coloring pages, birds of prey discussion, virtual hikes on local trails and solo scavenger hunts. bit.ly/sdvirtualrec



Health & fitness

• The San Diego Bike Coalition is rolling its National Bike Month festivities into a virtual space to maintain social distancing, offering a series of riding challenges through May 30 for new and seasoned riders alike. Register at bit.ly/lovetoridemay.



Art & culture

• “Illumination,” an exhibit of the San Diego Art Institute, is on display via a virtual viewing room. The free exhibit features 16 artists paired with leading scientists. sandiego-art.org/illumination-onli

• An exhibition for UC San Diego graduating master of fine arts students that was originally scheduled for the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego is now online with a PDF of the catalog, essays by Ph.D. candidates Tiffany Beres and Alexanndra Nicholls and works by each artist in the 2020 MFA class. Free. visarts.ucsd.edu/gradexhibitions

Comic Mark Christopher Lawrence will be featured in North Coast Rep’s Theatre Conversations online Monday, May 18. (Courtesy)

• North Coast Repertory Theatre continues its Theatre Conversations via its YouTube channel weekly. Comic Mark Christopher Lawrence will be featured Monday, May 18, and playwright Melinda Lopez on Friday, May 22. Free. Past performances also are posted for viewing. bit.ly/3anjurp

• Bodhi Tree Concerts will present its next concert, “Schubertiade,” online at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17. The free event features beloved Schubert art songs performed by pianist Nicolas Reveles and vocalists Walter DuMelle, Leslie Leytham, Sharmay Musacchio and Michael Sokol. Register for the livestream link by emailing bodhitreeconcerts@gmail.com.

• The Old Globe Theatre will premiere a 10-minute play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, with the recording posted until May 16. “In-Zoom,” created by renowned theater artist Bill Irwin, features Irwin and Broadway veteran Christopher Fitzgerald. theoldglobe.org.



Virtual galas & events

• The UC San Diego 10th annual Adam D. Kamil Media Awards will be held online at 6 p.m. Friday, May 15, featuring video statements and the announcements of honorable mentions, runners-up and the winner. bit.ly/kamilawards

• La Jolla Lutheran Church celebrates its 75th anniversary online at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 17. lajollalutheranchurch.com

What have you found for entertainment from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com.