Best Bets for Events in La Jolla, San Diego and Southern California: March 2020

Best Bets for Events in La Jolla, San Diego and Southern California for March 2020 includes architectural tours, dance performances, concerts of a variety of music genres, art-exhibit openings and food festivals.

• Listen and Learn: Don Liponi, Ph.D., will make a presentation about the prehistoric Kumeyaay pictographs and rock art found on the hills in eastern San Diego County, 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave., La Jolla. Books will be available for purchase; proceeds support Kumeyaay education. Suggested for teens and up. Free. larumorosarockart.com

• Cycling for a Cause: The annual Ride Out Lyme California event, sponsored by Bay Area Lyme Foundation, runs 6:15-8:15 p.m. Friday, March 6 at SoulCycle La Jolla, 4303 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Funds raised support Lyme research and provide financial support for patients suffering from Lyme disease. This event includes a 45-minute stationary cycle. Tickets: bit.ly/2ThDzIv

• Tour the Town, Architecturally: San Diego Architectural Foundation’s “OH! San Diego,” Friday-Sunday, March 6-8, will offer free tours of nearly 100 locations citywide for a rare, behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s most iconic buildings and places. Tour them at architectural sites across San Diego, including 16 sites in La Jolla, such as the Grand Colonial Hotel, Salk Institute, La Jolla Historical Society, and more. Some require reservations. sdarchitecture.org/program/openhouse

• Family Science Fun: The 12th-annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering kicks off with Expo Day at Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd, downtown San Diego. 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7. A full day of STEAM activities (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) will be provided by hundreds of businesses, schools, libraries and museums. The event, free and open to the public, is part of an entire festival week of events. lovestemsd.org

• Cheerleading Workshop: The La Jolla High School Cheer Team will host a Junior Cheer Stunt Clinic, 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the school gym, 750 Nautilus St., La Jolla. Learn how to show your spirit like a Viking Cheerleader. Open to children in grades K-8. Cost: $50 ($5 sibling discount). Register by e-mail: ljhscheerfundraising@yahoo.com

• San Diego Junior Theatre presents “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed,” through Sunday, March 8 at Casa Del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place in Balboa Park, San Diego. Based on the children’s book by Mo Willems, this family-friendly show exposes the truth about being yourself and wearing it well. Tickets: From $14. bit.ly/juniortheater

• Variety Nights continue with “Presidents Tonight,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach. The San Diego Union-Tribune language/humor columnist Richard Lederer will uncover a treasury of fascinating facts about our American presidents. Tickets: From $25, (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “The Outsider,” and runs through March 22. Written by Paul Slade Smith, the non-partisan satire is “overflowing with clever plot twists and is the ideal antidote for anyone overwhelmed with today’s headlines.” 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets: From $46. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

• Butterfly Jungle: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 21-April 19; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20-May 10. Hidden Jungle Aviary inside San Diego Zoo Safari Park (formerly named Wild Animal Park), 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido. More than 30 species of butterflies in an aviary that also features exotic birds, including the endangered Bali myna and Mariana fruit dove. Wear bright colors to attract the butterflies. Included with admission. SDZSafariPark.org

• Exploring Mars with Kobie Boykins: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Conrad Prebys Performing Art Center, 7600 Fay Ave. La Jolla. NASA mechanical engineer and supervisor of sensory teams for the rover “Curiosity,” shares his boundless enthusiasm for unraveling the mysteries of outer space and recounts the latest exciting chapter of Mars exploration. Tickets: from $28. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

• Country Hoedown! 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, March 28, ZLAC Rowing Club, 1111 Pacific Beach Drive, San Diego. Join the ladies of rowing club Crew XIII for a barbecue and tri-tip dinner, beer and wine, line dancing and more, costume contest, silent auction. Tickets: $35 through March 21, then $40. zlac.org or sandy@igood.com

• Piano concert by La Jolla Music Society: 7 p.m. prelude, 8 p.m. performance Friday, April 3, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Named “jazz star of the future” by Wynton Marsalis, Christian Sands has formed this three piano program, featuring Helen Sung and Tadataka Unno, to present a fresh take on legendary pianist/composer Erroll Garner. Tickets: From $41. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

• 5K for Healthy Kidneys: 8 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 1400 Vacation Isle Road, Crown Point area of San Diego Bay. Alport Syndrome Foundation hosts race to benefit the foundation’s programs and services to support patients and families with Alport Syndrome, a rare genetic kidney disease. For all ages and experience levels. T-shirts and prizes available. $30 adults, $20 ages 12 and under. Register for both at bit.ly/ASFSD5K

Worth a Look: Art Exhibits

• “Project [BLANK]” will transform St. James By-the-Sea Episcopal Church into an immersive art installation Friday-Saturday, March 6-7 at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla “WORKING TITLE” features pieces by painters, sculptors, musicians and sound, video and performance artists, that explore ritual, sacredness and belief in a variety of ways — all while remaining respectful to the religious space of St. James. Free. projectblanksd.org

• “Connected: Two Artists, Two Coasts” is the new exhibit at La Jolla Riford Library. The show features more than 30 works by contemporary artists mother/daughter Kathy Schumacher, who lives in Florida; and La Jollan Krista Shumacher, and runs through April 22. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• “Tijuana 1964: The Photography of Harry Crosby” is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through May 17 at La Jolla Historical Society’s Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St., La Jolla. See an engaging and informative look at Tijuana from nearly 50 years ago by a longtime La Jolla resident. Free. lajollahistory.org

Music and More

• Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents its Acoustic Evenings Series, hosted by San Diego Music Hall of Fame founder Jefferson Jay. The three-part series begins 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla, with Shakedown String Band, Doah Lee, Robin Lee and Jack Davidson, featuring a blend of Americana, soul and bluegrass with vocal harmonies and percussion. Refreshments available. Future concert dates are March 20 and April 3. Tickets: From $12. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

• La Jolla Music Society (LJMS) welcomes the community Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 to its new home, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. In partnership with the architectural event “OH! San Diego,” LJMS will open its doors for two days of performances by an array of world-class artists, activities, and offer tours as part of its open house. Free. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

• Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Jazz Series begins 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Scripps Research Auditorium, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. Spotlighting rare local performances by leading artists and jazz, the series kicks off with “Melissa Aldana: Visions for Frida Kahlo,” featuring Aldana on tenor sax, Sam Harris on piano, Pablo Menares on bass, and Tommy Crane on drums. Future dates are March 22 and May 21. Tickets: From $35 ($99 for the series). (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-at-tsri

• Surf’s Up! The International Surfing Association (ISA) will host the 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championship, March 11-15 at La Jolla Shores Beach. The fifth edition of the event (previously named the ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship) will gather the world’s best to compete and display their talents in a Paralympic-style, World Championship competition. (858) 551-8580. isasurf.org

Dance Performances

• City Ballet presents “Balanchine and More,” March 6-8 at Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, downtown San Diego. Dancers will perform choreography by George Balanchine, Peter Martins and Marius Petipa. Tickets: From $25. cityballet.org

• Ballet for the Family: Also at Spreckels Theatre, Family Ballet with City Ballet continues with “Alice in Wonderland,” 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Featuring the City Ballet Orchestra and based on Lewis Carroll’s story, this one-hour show is an introduction to classical ballet for families. Tickets: $25, (858) 272-8663. cityballet.org

• Dance “Concert”: 7 p.m. prelude, 8 p.m. performance Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, Conrad Prebys Performing Art Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Tap dancer Michelle Dorrance, founder and artistic director of Dorrance Dance, brings innovation to the tap tradition and paves the way for a new generation. Tickets: From $28. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Foodie Fun at Theme Parks

• SeaWorld San Diego’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival to set sail with 30-plus new food items

Epicurean adventurers can go on a culinary voyage around the world without ever leaving SeaWorld San Diego, as the marine park’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival commences on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), March 7-May 3, 2020. With more than 45 food items (including 32 new this year), four new countries to explore, 150 beer options, nearly a dozen wine varietals and live entertainment on three stages, SeaWorld’s annual food festival launches March 7 and sails on for nine weekends through May 3. All that one needs for this gastronomic trip are admission to SeaWorld and an appetite as big as the ocean. Booths around the park will be themed and serving the cuisine of China, Spain, Argentina, Greece, France, Italy, Mexico’s Baja California and Oaxaca regions, California turf and California Surf, Hawaai and Polynesia, and a German beer garden.

Food and beer samples can be purchased a la carte with food samples ranging from $5 to $7.50 each, or with a Food and Drink sampler card. The 10-item sampler card is $52 and the 15-item card is $67.

SeaWorld is located at 500 SeaWorld Drive, San Diego. (619) 222-4732. For information on tickets or Annual Passes, visit seaworldsandiego.com

BBQ riblets with boysenberry BBQ sauce is among the unique foods offered during Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, March 20-April 19, 2020 at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California. (Photo by Daniel K. Lew)

• Knott’s Berry Farm’s Boysenberry Festival is a foodie heaven with more than 75 boysenberry-inspired items

Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, Califonia (Orange County) will feature all-new boysenberry-inspired food for its annual Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, from March 20-April 19, 2020. The annual food, beer and wine festival will feature 26 new boysenberry food items to choose from, extra entertainment and a variety of newly introduced boysenberry-themed merchandise.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival is an annual food-inspired event that celebrates the park’s historic roots by highlighting the little berry that started it all, the boysenberry. The park is also holding special events yearround for its 100th anniversary in 2020.

Knott’s continues to celebrate its passion for food with the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, which runs March 20-April 19, 2020. This year’s festival will feature more than 75 new and returning boysenberry-inspired creations crafted by the Knott’s culinary team. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a tantalizing lineup of dishes ranging from savory foods with a boysenberry twist to one-of-a-kind specialty desserts and drinks that can only be found at Knott’s Berry Farm during this time of year.

Elote (corn) rolled in boysenberry mayo topped with a boysenberry tortilla crumble and cotija cheese is among the unique foods offered during Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, March 20-April 19, 2020 at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California. (Photo by Daniel K. Lew)

The lineup of “new for 2020" food items for Knott’s Boysenberry Festival includes:

• Boysenberry beer cheese soup with a boysenberry drizzle topped with brown butter croutons

• Sautéed brussel sprouts topped with boysenberry balsamic and bacon

• Tender beef tips served with creamy boysenberry mashed potato

• Rich chocolatey boysenberry chicken mole on cilantro rice

• Boysenberry Sangria

• Boysenberry Cajun shrimp served over a bed of buttery grits

• Chicken drumsticks bathed in boysenberry BBQ sauce

• Boysenberry steak chili with an oven fresh boysenberry corn bread muffin

• Samosas with boysenberry chutney

• Pork Bao bun dumpling with a boysenberry kimchi and Nam pla

• Citrusy boysenberry ceviche with crispy tortilla chips

• A sweet boysenberry smoothie packed with fruity flavors

• Homemade crunchy chips paired with a zesty boysenberry onion dip

• Grilled boysenberry sausage in a bun with boysenberry ketchup

• Elote (corn) rolled in boysenberry mayo topped with a boysenberry tortilla crumble and cotija cheese

• Creamy mac and cheese bites with a tangy boysenberry ketchup

• Glazed donut holes served with rich boysenberry ice cream and topped with boysenberry coulis

• Boysenberry bread pudding topped with boysenberry coulis and anglaise sauce

• Hot pastrami sandwich on a pretzel bun with boysenberry mustard

• Boysenberry macaron, a sensational French dessert

• Churros powdered with boysenberry sugar

• Extra creamy boysenberry ice cream

• Boysenberry Craft Beer with 10 breweries at the festival’s beer and wine garden

• Boysenberry Wine with 10 wineries at the festival’s beer and wine garden

• Lemonade with basil and boysenberry

• Boysenberry Mimosa

Boysenberry grilled-cheese sandwich (available plain or with boysenberry-sauce pork belly) is among the unique foods offered during Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, March 20-April 19, 2020 at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California. (Photo by Daniel K. Lew)

In addition to the unique food and drink offerings, the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival offers a wide selection of daily entertainment, live music and fun activities for guests of all ages to enjoy.

The entertainment lineup (included with admission) during Knott’s Boysenberry Festival includes:

• Snoopy’s Boysenberry Jamboree! — Guests are invited to join Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the entire “Peanuts” Gang in a musical stage show that will have families dancing along at the Calico Mine Stage.

• Riverboat Revenge — Knott’s pays tribute to its past at the Legendary Bird Cage Theatre with a special presentation of the brand new comedy melodrama, Riverboat Revenge. All Aboard for this Boysenberry bon voyage!

• Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies — A group of krazy talented performers will have guests toe tappin’, vine dancin’ and knee-slappin’ to a comedic country music show at the Wagon Camp stage.

• Boysenberry Fun and Games — Get in on the fun of some of the craziest and messiest games along with our famous Boysenberry Pie Eating Contest.

• Old MacDonald’s Farm — Young ones and young at heart are invited to cozy up to the cutest critters on the farm including horses, sheep, goats and other furry friends. Old MacDonald’s Farm pays tribute to one of the farm’s original attractions.

• Knott’s Totally Tubular ‘80s Dance Party — A Classic returns! Travel back to the 80’s as you dance the night away to the best songs of the decade.

• Boysenberry Blues — Pull up a chair as our blues trio conjures up some of the smoothest tunes performing at the Boardwalk BBQ patio

• Musical Performances — Various musical duos playing Country and Bluegrass tunes will take the stage at Fireman’s BBQ.

• DJ Cruz — Knott’s resident DJ keeps the night pumpin’ with the latest dance hits sure to make you hit the dance floor

• History of the Boysenberry — Grab a slice of history in our museum dedicated to the fruit that made it all possible

The Boysenberry Festival is included with admission to Knott’s Berry Farm. Additional costs apply for food tasting experiences within the event. Knott’s will have extended hours on select days March 20 – April 19, allowing guests extra time to take advantage of all of the limited-time offerings.

Festival food items are available for purchase separately, a la carte — or a better way to indulge in the new boysenberry food items during the festival is by purchasing a tasting card priced at $40 (and discounted to $38 for season pass holders.) Some festival foods will also be available The tasting card will offer eight tastings from a selection of 26 boysenberry-inspired dishes and drinks. Tasting cards are available at knotts.com or at the theme park.

Knott’s Berry Farm theme Park is located at 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, California (Orange County.) To purchase tickets or Annual Passes and for more information, call (714) 220-5200 or visit knotts.com

Sauteed brussel sprouts topped with bacon and boysenberry balsamic is among the unique foods offered during Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, March 20-April 19, 2020 at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California. (Photo by Daniel K. Lew)