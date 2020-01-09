Best Bets for Events: Music, art, theater and more in La Jolla and San Diego, Jan. 9-15

Best Bets for Events: Jan. 9-15, 2020 in La Jolla and San Diego County

———

Sonatas and Cantatas

• San Diego Early Music Society presents the San Diego debut of the award-winning ensemble, Concerto Italiano, under the direction of harpsichordist Rinaldo Alessandrini, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Concerto Italiano will perform sonatas and cantatas by Corelli, Vivaldi, Marcello, Scarlatti, Handel, Porpora and Leo, including a cantata for soprano and natural trumpet. Tickets: $10-$45. (619) 291-8246. sdems.org

———

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will host the annual SoundON Festival of Modern Music, a multi-day series of concerts, performances, workshops, lectures and art, Jan. 9-12, 2020 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. (Courtesy Photo)

Advertisement

New Music Festival

• The 13th annual soundON Festival of Modern Music, “Thresholds,” begins 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 and continues 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Curated by guitarist and conductor Colin McAllister, the festival welcomes seven guest composers this year. San Diego New Music is a nonprofit dedicated to the public performance of notated music of the highest integrity and artistic caliber from the 20th and 21st centuries. Festival Pass (three concerts): $55 members, $70 nonmembers, $15 students. Single ticket: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $5 students. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/sound-on

———

HISTORY LECTURE: Kevin Hardy will discuss the many contributions of The Scripps — aka ‘The First Family of San Diego’ — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St. Suggested donation: $10. laplayatrail.org — PICTURED: Scripps family portrait taken at Miramar at the time of George H. Scripps’ death in 1900 — From left: seated, Eliza Virginia, Ellen B., Frederick T. (above), E.W. Scripps with son Robert Paine, unidentified boy possibly son of Frederick, Nackie, Mrs. William A. Scripps (standing) with her husband and James E., also seated Harriet, wife of James E., and Elizabeth Scripps Sharp (in rocker on end) (E.W. Scripps Papers)

Scripps Family History Lecture

• Kevin Hardy will discuss the many contributions of The Scripps — aka “The First Family of San Diego” — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Point Loma Assembly Hall, 3035 Talbot St., Point Loma. Suggested donation: $10. laplayatrail.org

Advertisement

———

New Play Readings

• The 8th annual Powers New Voices Festival kicks off 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at The Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego with “Celebrating Community Voices,” an evening of short works created by San Diego residents through the Globe’s arts-engagement programs. These readings include “Codeswitchin’ Is Conscious” by Andréa Agosto; “Pussycats” by Thelma Virata de Castro; “Tune Up” by Tim Cole; “The Mojave” by Jaime Estepa; “Transit Stop” by Jordan Jacobo; “When the Sun Dies” by Melanie Taing and “Courtesan Way” by Zakiyyah Saleem. The readings will be directed by Gerardo Flores Tonella and Katherine Harroff. New American plays will be read 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12. Free. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

———

Japanese Painting Course

• A new session of Japanese brush painting classes for adults will take place at noon, Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2020 at La Jolla Riford Library’s Community Room, 7555 Draper Ave., La Jolla. These free classes use beautiful tones of Sumi-ink with a list of supplies provided in class. All levels welcome. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

———

La Jolla’s Muirlands Middle School students Calleigh LaMarche and Ellie Levine join J Company Youth Theatre’s ‘Mamma Mia!’ cast. (Courtesy Photo)

Youth Musical Onstage

• J Company Youth Theatre will stage “Mamma Mia!” directed by Joey Landwehr, Jan. 10-26, 2020 at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. It’s the story of Donna, an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, who as she prepares for her daughter’s wedding, does not realize her daughter has invited three men from mom’s past to town to discover who her father is so he can escort her down the aisle. Muirlands Middle School students Calleigh LaMarche and Ellie Levine are in the cast. “Mama Mia!” features new interpretations of songs by the Swedish-disco-pop group ABBA, including “Take A Chance on Me,” “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trouper.” (School shows for class field trips Jan. 10 and 17.) Tickets: $19 at the box office or jcompanysd.org

———

‘Science’ Concert

• The second concert of the Salk Science & Music Series features pianists Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung, 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in the Salk Institute’s Conrad T. Prebys Auditorium, 10010 N Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. After intermission, Joseph Noel, professor in the Jack H. Skirball Center for Chemical Biology & Proteomics Laboratory, will give a brief talk on his latest scientific discoveries. Tickets: $60. (858) 597-0647. music.salk.edu

———

Jewish Film Previews

• Beth Israel Men’s Club will feature previews of movies from the 30th annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival at its next brunch, 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Congregation Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Centre Drive, La Jolla. The cost is $10. Leslie Oster, of the film selection committee, will be on hand. The festival runs Feb. 13-23 at four venues, with 35 films from 17 countries being screened. They cover topics from human rights and freedom of expression to the simple celebration of life itself. Register at cbisd.org/programs or call (858) 900-2598. The brunch is open to the community, both men and women.

———

Advertisement

La Jolla Photo Travelers Club journeys to Siberia during its next meeting, Jan. 15, 2020 with a presentation of images taken by Bill Altaffer. (Photo by Bill Altaffer)

Photos from Siberian Journey

• Traveler Bill Altaffer will take guests on a “trip” to Siberia, via his presentation covering his excursions on the Lena River, the easternmost of the three Siberian Rivers that flow into the Arctic Ocean, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St., Pacific Beach. The program comprises the monthly meeting of the La Jolla Photo Travelers Club. Free. Newcomers welcome.

———

See the Italian film “Tito e gli alieni” (“Little Tito and the Aliens”) Jan. 16, 2020 at Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, San Diego. (Courtesy)

Film Screening of Italian Comedy

• San Diego Italian Film Festival presents the comedy “Tito e gli alieni” (“Little Tito and the Aliens”) in Italian with English subtitles, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Synopsis: After his wife’s death, the Professor lives isolated from the world in the Nevada desert. His only contact is Stella, who organizes alien-themed weddings for tourists on the prowl for extra-terrestrials. He receives a message from Naples: His dying brother is entrusting him with his two children so they may live with him in America. Anita (16) and Tito (7) arrive expecting the legendary bright lights of Las Vegas, but instead, they find themselves in the middle of nowhere, in the hands of their nutty uncle in a weird place where aliens are said to live. Tickets: $12 at sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

———

Art Events

• “Julius Shulman: Modern La Jolla” is on view through Jan. 19, 2020 at La Jolla Historical Society’s Wisteria Cottage Gallery, 780 Prospect St., La Jolla. Architectural photographer Schulman is known for capturing images of mid-century modern architecture. Public hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Free admission. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

• La Jolla Library’s annual “Fresh Paint” plein-air exhibition (California landscapes and seascapes) is on view through Jan. 11, 2020 during regular library hours at 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Quint Gallery will host an artist talk and walk-through with Kelsey Brookes 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, discussing his current solo exhibition “Perception and Hallucination,” which ends Jan. 18, 2020 at 5171 Santa Fe St., in the Bay Ho area of San Diego. (858) 454-3409. quintgallery.com

Advertisement

• Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego will host two events this week at its downtown San Diego location: 1001 Kettner Blvd. Admission: $10. (858) 454-3541. mcasd.org

1) “A Curator’s Perspective — Nancy Lupo: Scripts for the Pageant,” 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 with Anthony Graham.

2) Downtown at Sundown, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 with An Outside Perspective talk at 6 p.m. with Dr. Marty Ralph, researcher of Climate, Atmospheric Sciences, and Physical Oceanography at Scripps Institution of Oceanography; and artist Nour Mobarak presenting her performance and sound installation Toothtone in dialogue with the exhibition “Nancy Lupo: Scripts for the Pageant.”

———

Martin Kildare, Jacquelyn Ritz, Rachel Weck and Hunter Saling (clockwise from top left) star in North Coast Rep’s “Bloomsday.” (Aaron Rumley)

‘Bloomsday’ at North Coast Rep Theatre

• If you’ve ever wished you could go back and have a second chance at a decision you made in your 20s, a winsome tale will simmer in your mind long after the play ends. The San Diego premiere of Steven Dietz’s “Bloomsday,” runs Jan. 8 to Feb. 2, 2020 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Set amid tourists exploring the pubs and streets of James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” the love story promises to “transport audiences into a compassionate world of history, humor and heartache, capturing the intensity of experiences that pass by fleetingly as an older couple retraces their steps to discover their younger selves.” There’s a talkback with the cast and artistic director at the Friday, Jan. 17 performance. Tickets from $46. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org