La Jolla’s Best Bets for Events: Nov. 7-13, 2019

Concerts to Catch

• The 30th annual Chamber Concert Series continues with Anne-Marie McDermott & the McDermott Trio, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. jathenaeum.org/chamber

• The Jazz at TSRI fall series concludes with Steel House Trio — Edward Simon, Scott Colley and Brian Blade — each credited as a world-class jazz player with his own robust composing, recording and performing career, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at The Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Tickets: $35-$40. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

• Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Acoustic Evenings conclude with Tim Flannery, The Jefferson Jay Band and Trails and Rails, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

• San Diego Symphony’s Chamber Music Series begins with Alisa Weilerstein performing what many call Bach’s greatest musical achievements, “Suites for Solo Cello” — Suites 2, 4 and 6 will be featured in this program. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Limited tickets remain: $76. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

• The Penderecki Piano Trio was created by three acclaimed Polish musicians: Konrad Skolarski, Jarosław Nadrzycki and Karol Marianowski. Each has a history of performances all over Asia, Europe, North America and South America. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Conrad Prebys Concert Hall on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Russell Lane and Rupertus Lane). Tickets from $45. artpower.ucsd.edu

Shall We Dance?

• The Turkey Trot senior dance is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 for those ages 55 and older at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Dinner, beverages and coffee will be served, and Breez’n Band will provide the boogie tunes. Tickets: $15 at the door or online – however, there’s a $2 transaction fee and 3 percent service charge on credit card purchases. Visit sdrecconnect.com and search activity code 64923. (858) 552-1658. bit.ly/ljreccenter

Listen and Learn

• La Jolla Community Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series continues 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 with Dr. Scott Lippman, director of UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, who will address understanding our genetic disposition to developing cancer; and Dr. Wael Al-Delaimy, who will discuss the two main risk factors related to developing cancer, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free, but registration required: (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Following his sold-out spring performance, “The Colorful World of Rodgers & Hart,” pianist/storyteller Bruno Leone returns to Athenaeum Music & Arts Library with an explorative adventure into “The World of Music and Cinema,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $17-$22. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Try to Escape

• La Jolla Library presents an Escape Room for teens with riddles, clues, puzzles and clues to solve. Come on your own or in a small group and test your wits. Can you solve the clues before time is up? (Don’t worry, parents, it’s safe!) For ages 13-18, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

At Balboa Park

• “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” uses Christmas carols and popular songs of the era interspersed with real letters home from soldiers on both sides to tell the story of Christmas Eve in the trenches during the first year of World War I. Thousands of British and German soldiers put down their guns to meet their enemies in No Man’s Land. 7 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Veterans’ Museum, 2115 Park Blvd. in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets: $30. bodhitreeconcerts.org

• Opening Nov. 15, “Cuba: Journey to the Heart of the Caribbean,” tells the powerful story of a land preserved in time yet poised on the cusp of dramatic change; with a lively culture, meticulously maintained colonial architecture and pristine ecosystems. Daily screenings at Fleet Science Center’s Heikoff Giant Dome Theater, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets: $18.95-$21.95 and includes museum admission. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org

Fall Horse Racing

• Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s Bing Crosby Season begins 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and runs through Dec. 1 at Del Mar Racetrack on the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. High stakes competitions, signature seasonal events and free concerts. Admission: $6 admission, additional costs for seating, refreshments and bets. Schedule: dmtc.com

Vintage Postcard Show

• “Wish You Were Here,” a new exhibit featuring an array of old postcards and photography from around the globe, opens Saturday, Nov. 16 at Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 North Harbor Drive, downtown San Diego. Admission: $18 with discounts. (619) 234-9153. sdmaritime.org