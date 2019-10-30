La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Oct. 31

There’s Music in the Air!

The Jazz at TSRI fall series continues with Anthony Wilson Quartet in “Songs and Photographs,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Guitarist and composer Anthony Wilson is known for a body of work that moves fluidly across genres. Tickets: $35-$40. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus’ season opener includes Gioachino Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” Florence Price’s “First Violin Concerto” and Béla Bartók’s “Concerto for Orchestra,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Tickets: $18-$39. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

Peter Sprague, Tripp Sprague and Fred Benedetti will perform in “Blurring the Edges,” a program of contemporary jazz blurring the lines of classical and popular music, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets $5-$10 at the door. (858) 248-9300.

The Salk Institute’s seventh “Salk Science & Music Series” brings together performances by some of the finest instrumentalists in the world of classical music, in addition to talks about the latest discoveries by the Institute’s world-renowned scientists. See pianist Fei-Fei Dong with Gerald Shadel, professor and researcher at Salk’s Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory, 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Conrad Prebys Auditorium, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Tickets: From $60. music.salk.edu

Recognized for their trademark blend of 1960s Cambodian pop and psychedelic rock, Dengue Fever performs 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at UC San Diego’s Price Center Ballroom, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk) $25. This presentation is in partnership with the La Jolla Playhouse production of “Cambodian Rock Band” (onstage Nov. 12-Dec. 15), which features the music of Dengue Fever. (See story, B11.) (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

After a well-received first year, San Diego Baroque, in partnership with St. James-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, presents another season of “Bach’s Lunch Concerts, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. Free. sdbaroque.com

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s acoustic evenings concludes with Tim Flannery, The Jefferson Jay Band and Trails and Rails, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

‘Aladdin’ at the Library

Visit “a whole new world” when La Jolla Library screens the 2019 live-action remake of Disney’s “Aladdin,” 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at 7555 Draper Ave. Stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Cultural Exploration Through Art

An opening reception for Finnish/American Artist Tarmo Watia’s painting exhibition “Cross Colored Culture” is 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Pannikin Coffee & Tea’s La Jolla location, 7467 Girard Ave. Exhibit will hang the full month of November. (858) 204-5159.

LA-based artist Rodney McMillian is the featured speaker at the annual Russell Lecture, presented by UC San Diego and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Price Center Theater at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk). From video and painting to installation and performance, McMillian’s art addresses the African-American experience while examining race, gender and class in a broader political context. Tickets: $15. mcasd.org

Ready for Some Laughs?

Dave Chappelle protégé and HBO’s Def Comedy Jam alumnus Donnell Rawlings performs five shows at La Jolla Comedy Store: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 916 Pearl St. $20. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Worth a Drive

Photos from the 1920s to today will fill Museum of Photographic Art’s walls and allow visitors to participate in visual learning and experience the power of photography, through Feb. 17, 2020. Participating artists include: Brett Weston, Alexander Rodchenko, Andre Kertesz, Joan Myers, Mark Klett, Robbert Flick, David Levinthal and Troi Anderson among others, 1649 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 238-7559. mopa.org (See related review, page B16.)

Two of San Diego’s most celebrated organizations will come together when San Diego Symphony’s new music director, Rafael Payare, leads the 82-member orchestra’s performance of classical music favorites in a “Concert for San Diego,” 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., downtown San Diego. Free. Blankets for sitting (but no chairs) are recommended. sandiegosymphony.org/concert-for-san-diego

The Hausmann Quartet concludes its Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime concert with “Frog and Hair,” 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Quirky miniatures by Andrew Norman and Igor Stravinsky go along with two of Haydn’s best-loved works, his so-called “Frog” and “Lark” Quartets. The Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 North Harbor Drive, downtown San Diego. Tickets $25. sdmaritime.org