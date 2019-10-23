La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Oct. 24

Music in the Air

San Diego Early Music Society presents the San Diego debut of Belgian vocal ensemble Vox Luminis, under the direction of Lionel Meunier, in “The Bach Dynasty,” singing works spanning 100 years of the Bach family, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. Pieces $10-$45. (619) 291 8246. sdems.org

The seasonal Fourth Friday Jazz series at La Jolla Community Center concludes with Gilbert Castellanos Trio performing “A night with international trumpet virtuoso,” 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets $18-$23 in advance, $25 at the door. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 30th annual Chamber Concert Series opens with Prima Trio, 7:30 p.m. Monday Oct. 28 at 1008 Wall St. The Primo Trio triumphed at the 2007 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, winning the coveted Grand Prize. Tickets: $228-$258 series of six concerts, $40-$45 individual. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

The Jazz at TSRI fall series continues with Anthony Wilson Quartet performing “Songs and Photographs,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Guitarist and composer Anthony Wilson is known for a body of work that moves fluidly across genres. The Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. $35-$40. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

The Salk Institute’s seventh “Salk Science & Music Series” brings together performances by some of the finest instrumentalists in the world of classical music in addition to talks about the latest discoveries by the Institute’s world-renowned scientists. See Fei-Fei Dong with Gerald Shadel, 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Conrad T. Prebys Auditorium, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road, on the The Salk Institute for Biological Studies campus. $60-$220. music.salk.edu

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus’ 2019-2020 season opener includes something well known, Gioachino Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” as well as other not as familiar, but highly regarded pieces: Florence Price’s “First Violin Concerto” and Béla Bartók’s “Concerto for Orchestra.” See it 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

All About Art

Join art historian Victoria Martino for a celebratory five-week lecture series, “Matisse, Le Magnifique!” illuminating the life and works of Henri Matisse. It kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. and continues Tuesdays, Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26. All lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $60-$85 series, $14-$19 individual. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

An exhibition of digital photography, “Transformations” features images that started out in a camera and then were transformed by computer software into creative works of art. On view Oct. 29-Nov. 3 at Spanish Village Art Center’s Gallery 21, 1770 Village Place in Balboa Park, San Diego. A reception is 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3. spanishvillageart.com

St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church hosts a closing reception and award ceremony, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at 743 Prospect St. for its “San Diego Mid-Century Modern Places of Worship” photography exhibit. It features three sections: 1) the winning and honorably mentioned submissions from a photo competition in both under 18 and adult categories, 2) images by architectural photographer Darren Bradley, and 3) a collection of George Lyons’ photos of Robert Des Lauriers’ architectural work. Free. (858) 459-3421. sjbts.org

“Sacred Objects, Sacred Wisdom: The Art of Divination” showcases diverse and complex sacred divination objects from a variety of cultures. The exhibit opens 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 with a reception that includes a short presentation, light refreshments and a portion of the evening’s proceeds benefit Save the Children. Africa and Beyond Art Gallery, 1250 Prospect St. $25. (858) 454-9983. africaandbeyond.com

‘Memoirs of a Geisha’

The visually stunning film “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2005), based on the novel by Arthur Golden, screens 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Starring Zhang Ziyi and Ken Wantanabe, the story centers on a woman’s transcendence from a fishing village to becoming a celebrated geisha. Directred by Rob Marshall, the film won three Academy Awards: Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org