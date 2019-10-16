La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Oct. 17

Music in the Air

San Diego Early Music presents the San Diego debut of Belgian vocal ensemble Vox Luminis, under the direction of Lionel Meunier, in “The Bach Dynasty,” singing works spanning 100 years of the Bach family, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at St. James by-the-Sea Church, 743 Prospect St. Pieces $10-$45. (619) 291 8246. sdems.org

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library and San Diego New Music present “On the Edge of Time: New moons and life cycles,” curated by percussionist Fiona Digney with cellist Alex Greenbaum. The audience is encouraged to re-imagine the edges of sound, time, life and consciousness, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $20-$25. (858) 454-5872 or ljathenaeum.org/new-music

Fourth Friday Jazz season at La Jolla Community Center concludes with Gilbert Castellanos Trio performing “A night with international trumpet virtuoso,” 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets $18-$23 in advance, $25 at the door. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Advertisement

Athenaeum Music & Art Library’s acoustic evenings continue with Podunk Nowhere, Jonny Wagon and Collin Ready, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at 1008 Wall St. Nowhere is husband-and-wife duo Johnny Janiga and Heather Marie, who have been enchanting audiences with their emotional approach for over a decade. Tickets: $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

Acclaimed for profound musical insight and rare tonal beauty, the Escher String Quartet will be joined by Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive (between Russell Lane and Myers Drive) on the UC San Diego campus. Program includes work by Franz Joseph Haydn, George Enescu, Duke Ellington, Fernando Bustamante and Francisco Tárrega. Tickets from $40. artpower.ucsd.edu

Foodie Fun

The first event of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is Dine Out for the Cure, during which a record number of San Diego restaurants will donate proceeds from this day to Komen San Diego. Chow down Thursday, Oct. 17 at participating eateries found at komensandiego.org/dine-out-restaurants-2019/

Advertisement

As part of Dine Out for the Cure, La Jolla’s Sugar & Scribe chef/owner Maeve Rochford, and Cusp Dining & Drinks executive chef Ingrid Funes will host a fundraising dinner, 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Cusp, 7955 La Jolla Shores Drive. Tickets: $70, plus $20 for drink pairings. cusprestaurant.com

More than a dozen restaurants are lined up to participate in the Foundation of La Jolla High School’s 19th annual Taste of the Cove fundraiser, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 around The Village. Tickets $50 in advance, $55 the day of the event. Foundation of La Jolla High raises funds each year to provide school programs and capital items not paid for by the School District. Learn more: foundationofljhs.com

Listen and Learn

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the next Salk Women & Science presentation and panel discussion looks at “New insights in research, prevention, survivorship and healthcare delivery,” 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Free. (858) 453-4100. salk.edu

La Jolla Country Day School has partnered with Warwick’s books to host New York Times bestselling author of historical fiction Ruta Sepetys for the San Diego leg of her book tour for “The Fountains of Silence,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at La Jolla Country Day School, 9490 Genesee Ave. Free tickets available through Wariwick’s. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Art on the Walls

“Apparent/Transparent,” with paintings by San Francisco artist Frances McCormack, opens with a reception 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at R.B. Stevenson Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave. Her new oil paintings explore the dynamic of constriction and release, on view to Nov. 16. (858) 459-3917. rbstevensongallery.com

“Julius Shulman: Modern La Jolla” is on view through Jan. 19, 2020 at La Jolla Historical Society’s Wisteria Cottage Gallery, 780 Prospect St. Architectural photographer Schulman is known for capturing images of Mid-Century Modern architecture. Public hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Admission is free. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org