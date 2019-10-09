La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Oct. 10

Pass the Popcorn

San Diego International Film Festival opens with director Martin Scorsese’s star-studded “The Irishman” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at ArcLight Cinemas, 4425 La Jolla Village Drive (pre- and post-screening receptions also scheduled). Stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. $50. Film festival continues at venues across San Diego through Oct. 20. Festival passes from $399. sdfilmfest.com

Fundraising Fun

The first event of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is Dine Out for the Cure, during which a record number of San Diego restaurants will donate proceeds from this day to Komen San Diego. Chow down Thursday, Oct. 17 at participating eateries found at komensandiego.org/dine-out-restaurants-2019/

As part of Dine Out for the Cure, La Jolla’s Sugar and Scribe chef/owner Maeve Rochford, and Cusp Dining & Drinks executive chef Ingrid Funes of are hosting a fundraising dinner, 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Cusp, 7955 La Jolla Shores Drive. Tickets: $70, plus $20 for drink pairings. cusprestaurant.com

La Esperanza schools of Tijuana was designed by artist James Hubbell with the help of La Jolla Rotary Club in 1989. A 30th anniversary of The Americas Foundation and the school will be celebrated with a gala dinner dance 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. Cocktail reception, sit-down dinner, artistic presentation and dancing to the 16-piece swing band orchestra. Dress will be elegant cocktail or 1930s Mexican glamour. Tickets: $100. americasfoundationgala.eventbrite.com

Market Harvest Festival

Free games, music, prizes and more await shoppers at La Jolla Open Aire Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 during its annual Harvest Festival on the La Jolla Elementary School campus, Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Listen Up!

La Jolla Community Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series continues 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 with Dr. David Pierce of the Division of Climate, Atmospheric Science and Physical Oceanography at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, who will discuss climate change at the Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free, but registration required: (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

La Jolla Photo Travelers Club presents the story of a family of six who traveled 118,000 nautical miles over 15 years in their long-range catamaran, The Moana, to the most primitive and beautiful places on Earth, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free. christam10@icloud.com

Legendary British fashion and textile designer and fashion icon Zandra Rhodes discusses and signs her new book, “Zandra Rhodes: 50 Fabulous Years in Fashion,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Warwick’s books, 7812 Girard Ave. Free. Books cost $40. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Art Openings

La Jolla Art Association presents “The Way We See It,” an exhibition featuring the works of Beverly Brock and Ernesto Corte. It opens with a reception, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Refreshments served. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org and lajollaartassociation.org

The “Impressions of the World” exhibit celebrates traditional culture through the medium of art, blending Eastern and Western, honoring Renaissance techniques, showcasing works from our modern masters. An opening-night VIP reception will be 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at The Secret Clinic, 7634 Girard Ave. (800) 905-3659. jointalents.com/exhibition-California

At the Athenaeum

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

The Athenaeum’s acoustic evenings kick off with Israel Maldonado, Mark Goffeney and The Cedar Shakers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. In English, Spanish and Portuguese, Maldonado is a virtuoso in several styles of music. He also weaves humor and educational information into each performance. Tickets: $30-$45 series, $12-$17 individual.

In “I’m OK, You’re OK,” artist Nikko Mueller presents a new body of work exploring patterns, systems and transformations through the language of color and geometric abstraction. Mueller will host an exibit walk-through, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the Athenaeum’s Joseph Clayes III Gallery. Free. Mueller’s exhibit is on view through Nov. 2.

In the San Diego New Music program “On the Edge of Time: New Moon Life Cycles,” percussionist Fiona Digney and cellist Alex Greenbaum explore where beginnings and endings meet, and cycles are created. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. $20 members, $25 non-members.

