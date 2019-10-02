La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Oct. 3

Fundraising Fun

The 11th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival presents 150 artists from across the United States and Mexico selling a variety of works — paintings, sculptures, jewelry designs, fine glass, ceramics, woodwork, mixed media and photography. Check it out from 10 a.m., Oct. 12-13 along Girard Avenue. There will also be kids activities, music, beer and wine gardens and more. Proceeds benefit underfunded programs at all La Jolla public schools. ljawf.com

Proceeds from the premiere of the documentary “Bending the Arc,” 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, will benefit the Project Edeline School in Haiti. Tickets: $50 students, $100 Orchestra seats; $200 VIP seats with swag bag of Haitian gifts. Event includes silent auction, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. (858) 459-3728.

La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club’s Community Luau Party, begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Proceeds will be used for Kellogg Park tree replacement, and family health and literacy programs. Prizes, opportunity drawing, live and silent auctions, buffet, entertainment and no-host Mai Tais. $100 per ticket, $150 for two tickets. RSVP: SherryLFusco@gmail.com

Just for Kids

La Jolla Library presents its first “active storytime” with a special guest, UC San Diego’s Triton mascot, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7555 Draper Ave. After the story-time, UCSD cheer and dance teams will be on hand to teach cheers and more. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Listen and Learn

“The Mythology of California” lecture series concludes with “Scene Makers and Cultural Renegades at the Edge of The West,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

“Sex and the City,” published in 1996, was the basis for the HBO series and two subsequent movies. Author Candace Bushnell will discuss her latest book, “Is There Still Sex in the City?” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave. Free. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

La Jolla Comedy Store presents “Ladies of Laughter” featuring a variety of comediennes who are quickly gaining momentum on the comedy scene. Hosted by “Mueller, She Wrote” podcast co-host Jordan Coburn, 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at 916 Pearl St. Free. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

The next CARTA symposium tackles the “Impact of Early Life Deprivation on Cognition: Implications for the Evolutionary Origins of the Human Mind” looking at the development of the human brain and its maturation after birth and into early adulthood, 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Conrad T. Prebys Auditorium of the Salk Institute, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Free. RSVP required: carta.anthropogeny.org

Concert Time

Attention, opera lovers! Take the opportunity to watch and listen to some of Southern California’s top-performing artists at La Jolla Community Center’s Opera Wednesdays. The artists include past and present Metropolitan Opera Competition Winners, active San Diego Opera performers and guest performers. The next one is 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Donation $10. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Athenaeum Music & Art Library’s acoustic evenings kick off with Israel Maldonado, Mark Goffeney and The Cedar Shakers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at 1008 Wall St. Maldonado is a virtuoso in several styles of music who weaves humor and educational information into each performance. Series: $30-$45; one show $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

Observe Día de los Muertos early with one of Mexico’s greatest singers and cultural ambassadors, when La Jolla Music Society presents Grammy Award-winner, Lila Downs, in “Al Chile” — a fiesta of music, dance and tradition. Concert also includes performances by Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company and Mariachi Feminil Flores Mexicanas. 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $33. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

