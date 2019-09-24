La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Sept. 26

Concerts to Catch

Jazz at TSRI fall series kicks off with the Gerald Clayton Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Clayton is a four-time Grammy nominee known for his “harmonic curiosity.” Tickets: $35-$40. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Fourth Friday Jazz at La Jolla Community Center presents Danny Green Julien Cantelm and Justin Grinell performing “A Night of Originals and Standards,” 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets: $18-$23 in advance, $25 at the door. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Odeum Guitar Duo will take center stage in the fifth concert of Congregational Church of La Jolla’s “Re-Discovering and Re-Defining America” series with “Ancestral Sounds from the Gardens of Spain and Italy,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1216 Cave St. Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 at the door. lajollaucc.org/the-odeum-guitar-duo

La Jolla Music Society presents jazz master and 22-time Grammy-winner Chick Corea in concert, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave, downtown San Diego. Corea is joined by bass powerhouse Christian McBride and drum master Brian Blade to form this stellar trio. Tickets: From $33. ljms.org

Putting on the Glitz

Celebrating the 125th anniversary of the La Jolla Woman’s Club, a pre-gala kick-off event, “Putting on the Glitz! Gowns and Cocktails” soiree is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The gala itself is themed “Casino Royale” and will occur on Saturday, Oct. 19. Learn more at lajollawomansclub.org

Art Lecture Series

Explore the Surrealist movement that began in Paris in the 1920s, when Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents a four-part lecture, “Surrealist Art and Its Precursors,” starting 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 1008 Wall St. Series: $48-$68. Following lectures at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8, 15 and 22. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Art on the Walls

La Jolla Community Center hosts a day trip to the home and studio of painter, sculptor, stained-glass artist and architect James Hubbell, 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 (bus returns 6 p.m.). $95 for members, $125 for non-members. Meet at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

“Julius Shulman: Modern La Jolla” is on view Sept. 28 to Jan. 19, 2020 at Wisteria Cottage Gallery, 780 Prospect St. Architectural photographer Schulman is known for capturing images of mid-century modern architecture. Public hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Free admission. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

La Jolla Library’s annual Fresh Paint plein air exhibition — with a focus on California landscapes and seascapes — is on view through Jan. 11, 2020 during regular library hours at 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

At the Playhouse

In John Leguizamo’s musical-comedy “Kiss My Aztec,” a group of ragtag 16th century Aztecs mount a scrappy attack in its resistance against the Spanish. It is on stage through Oct. 13 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, on the UC San Diego campus. Tickets from $25. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

Library Movie Time

La Jolla Library hosts two movie screenings this week at 7555 Draper Ave.: “Quartet,” starring Maggie Smith and Tim Courtenay at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30; and the animated film “The Secret Life of Pets 2” with the vocal talents of Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet and Patton Oswalt, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Both are free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Book Talk

35-year movie-making veteran Rocky Lang and film historian Barbara Hall discuss and sign their new book, “Letters from Hollywood: Inside the Private World of Classic American Moviemaking,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Warwick’s books, 7812 Girard Ave. Free, but only books purchased at Warwick’s ($40) will be signed. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

