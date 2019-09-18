La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Sept. 19

Dinner Theater

Enter the mysterious and mind-bending world of “The Twilight Zone” when La Jolla High School presents its dinner theater, 6 p.m. Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 3-4 at 750 Nautilus St. Theater students present vignettes from the 1950s hit television show, with three-course meal served. Tickets $20. sallen@sandi.net

Music in the Air

Camarada kicks off its 25th anniversary season with an unforgettable evening of jazz by composer Antonio Carlos Jobim (“The Girl from Ipanema”), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Renowned flutist Holly Hofmann and acclaimed pianist Mike Wofford lead an all-star jazz sextet and double string quartet. Tickets from $38. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Fourth Friday Jazz at La Jolla Community Center presents Danny Green, Julien Cantelm and Justin Grinell in “A Night of Originals and Jazz Standards,” 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets $18-$23 in advance, $25 at the door. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

The Odeum Guitar Duo will take center stage in the fifth concert of Congregational Church of La Jolla’s “Re-Discovering and Re-Defining America” series with “Ancestral Sounds from the Gardens of Spain and Italy,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1216 Cave St. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door. lajollaucc.org/the-odeum-guitar-duo

Athenauem Exhibit Opens

Three exhibitions are now on view at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library: “Nikko Mueller: I’m OK, You’re OK,” in the Joseph Clayes III Gallery; “Ellen Salk: Studio Practice,” in the Rotunda Gallery; and “Artists’ <FZ,1,0,38>Books on the Color Wheel,” selections from the Athenaeum’s Artists’ Books Collection, in the North Reading Room. The show opens with a reception, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The works will be on view Sept. 21-Nov. 2. 1008 Wall St. ljathenaeum.org

Listen Up!

“The Mythology of California: Scene Makers and Cultural Renegades at the Edge of The West,” a three-part lecture series examining the cultural legacy of radical art scenes in California, kicks off 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. The series continues Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. Tickets: $30-$45 or $12-$17 per lecture. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

St. Germaine Children’s Charity hosts a “Cocktails and Conversation” gathering with guest speaker, San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at a private home in La Jolla Shores (location given upon ticket purchase). St. Germaine is committed to stopping child abuse in San Diego. Tickets $30-$30. stgermainechildrenscharity.org

93-year-old speaker and bestselling author Swami A. Parthasarathy presents “Governing Business & Relationships,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. During the talk, he will introduce Vedanta, the philosophy of intellectual development. Free, but registration required: eventbrite.com and search for “Swami A. Parthasarathy.”

Worth a Drive

With the glorious music of Mozart as a backdrop, Peter Shaffer’s “Amadeus” has been extended, matinees and evenings through Oct. 6 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Directed by Richard Baird. Tickets from $52 ($20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available). (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

The next Bodhi Tree concert presents a sing-along performance of “The Pirates of Penzance,” 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at All Souls’ Episcopal Church, 1475 Catalina Blvd., Point Loma. A combination of humor, romance, action and satire — marked by lovely and memorable tunes — it’s an ideal show for audiences of all ages. Tickets $25, with discounts. Proceeds benefit San Diego Maritime Museum. bodhitreeconcerts.org

Through Dec. 15, “Masterpieces of Italian Drawings from The British Museum,” featuring many well-known Italian artists from the 15th to 18th centuries, is on view at the Timken Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Free. (619) 239-5548. timkenmuseum.org

Jewish Short Film Fest

Thirty films from around the world will be screened as part of the Jewish Short Film Festival (expanded from a one-day event to a two-day festival), Sept. 21-22 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theater, 4126 Executive Drive. Festival includes Q&A sessions with filmmakers. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org/joyceforum

