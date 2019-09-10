La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Sept. 12

Gotta Have Art!

The first group exhibition and open house for the La Jolla Art Association at its new home is 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show includes the works of Dottie Stanley, Peggy Hinaekian and Leah Higgins. Admission is free. (858) 459-0831. lajollacommunitycenter.org

Photos taken by world traveler Gloria McCoy will transport those at the next La Jolla Photo Travelers meeting to West Africa — from Burkina Faso to Senegal — and will include images of the slave forts where, between 1525 and 1866 (according to the TransAtlantic Slave Trade Database), 12.5 million Africans were shipped to the New World. The meeting is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. christam10@icloud.com

“Space & Surface: An Exploration in Art” with the works of Tracy Black and Greg Schaefer, opens with an artist’s reception, 5 p.m. Sept. 20 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa. The exhibit runs through Nov. 1. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

Listen and Learn

Former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman is the next speaker at the Congregation Beth Israel Men’s Dinner forum, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9001 Towne Center Drive. This program is open to the San Diego community — men and women. Tickets are $18 with RSVP, $20 without and include a deli buffet. (858) 535-1111. cbisd.org

“The Mythology of California: Scene Makers and Cultural Renegades at the Edge of The West,” a three-part lecture series examining the cultural legacy of radical art scenes in California, kicks off 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. The series continues Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. Tickets are $30-$45 or $12-$17 per lecture. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

93-year-old speaker and best-selling author Swami A. Parthasarathy presents “Governing Business & Relationships,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. During the talk, he will introduce Vedanta, the philosophy of intellectual development. Free, but registration required: eventbrite.com and search for “Swami A. Parthasarathy.”

Music in the Air

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Clara and Her Loves,” by violinist Victoria Martino and pianist James Lent to celebrate the 200th birthday of Clara Schumann, virtuoso of the Romantic era, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $35-$40. (858) 454-5872.

Young musicians will come together for a benefit concert, 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Donations from “A Moment in Time” will benefit National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Guitarist Fred Benedetti performs “Andres Segovia & His Contemporaries,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets: $10 at the door. (858) 248-9300.

Sean Penn is Back

Warwick’s books hosts Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn, discussing his new novel, “Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at 7812 Girard Ave. Reserved seating with purchase of a pre-signed book from Warwick’s before the event for $26. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com (He’ll also be at D.G. Wills Books, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 7461 Girard Ave.)

Do Some Good

A New PATH presents the 15th annual “Strut for Sobriety!” celebration of recovery from addictive illness featuring a luncheon, boutique and fashion show, noon (boutique opens at 10 a.m.) Saturday, Sept. 21 at Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego. Tickets: $90. anewpath.org/strut-for-sobriety

As part of California Coastal Cleanup Day, two beach event are scheduled in La Jolla: At Windansea beach (meet at 7600 Neptune Place) and La Jolla Shores (meet at 8300 Camino del Oro) — both start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Free. Bring gloves, bucket, re-usable water bottle. Register at cleanupday.org

Movie Night Special

See the musical-fantasy film chronicling the uncensored story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years at La Jolla Community Center’s screening of “Rocketman,” with Taron Egerton portraying John. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free. Bites and beverages for sale. (858) 459-0831. lajollacommunitycenter.org

Playhouse Productions

The new play, “The Coast Starlight” runs through Sept. 15 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Potiker Theatre, exploring what could happen when six travelers board a train heading up the California Coast; and the musical satire “Kiss My Aztec!” runs through Oct. 13, at the Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre, as “an irreverent look at how the Spanish set their sights on Mesoamerica and the Aztecs’ riches ... but the Aztecs are like, “Hell no!” 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, on the UC San Diego campus. Tickets from $25. (858) lajollaplayhouse.org