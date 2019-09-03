La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Sept. 5

Listen Up!

Warwick’s books hosts Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn discussing his new novel, “Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at 7812 Girard Ave. Reserved seating with purchase of a pre-signed book from Warwick’s before the event for $26. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com (He’ll also be at D.G. Wills, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 7461 Girard Ave.)

La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd., will hold its next Distinguished Speaker with Tom Patterson, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. He will discuss his experiences surviving a serious, superbug infection through the heroic, scientific efforts of his wife Steffanie Strathdee. Free, but registration required: (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Serge Dedina, co-founder and executive director of WILDCOAST and current mayor of Imperial Beach, will tell the story of the return of the gray whale from near extinction, which is considered a global conservation success story, during the American Cetacean Society meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s Sumner Auditorium, 8595 La Jolla Shores Drive. Free. acsonline.org

Advertisement

Pass the Popcorn

In the film noir classic “Sunset Boulevard” (1950) starring William Holden and Gloria Swanson, a screenwriter develops a dangerous relationship with a fading film star determined to make triumphant return. Ity screens 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

In honor of students going back to school, French Film Club of San Diego presents Thomas Lilti’s latest, “Premiere Annee” (”The Freshmen,” 2018), starring Vincent Lacoste and William Lebghil, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the San Diego French-American School, 6550 Soledad Mountain Road. Suggested donation $9. sdfrenchfilmclub@gmail.com

Cultural Celebrations

Advertisement

With the 50th anniversary of Centro Cultural de la Raza approaching in 2021, the Raza Visions: Fundraiser and Cumbia Party celebration will feature live performances and DJs, food, drinks and live screenprinting, 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2004 Park Blvd. in Balboa Park, razavision.eventbrite.com

The 41st annual Cardiff Greek Festival includes music, food, cooking demonstrations, dancing, prizes and more, Sept. 7-8 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff. Free parking is available at the adjacent MiraCosta College. cardiffgreekfest.com

Concert Time

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Clara and Her Loves,” a special concert by violinist Victoria Martino and pianist James Lent, celebrating the 200th birthday of Clara Schumann, one of the most renowned virtuoso pianists and composers of the Romantic era, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $35-$40. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Young musicians — six of whom hail from The Bishop’s School — will come together for a benefit concert, 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Dubbed “A Moment in Time,” concert donations will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness. amomentintimeconcert.com

Hausmann Quartet opens its Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime concerts with “Loss and Renewal,” 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 North Harbor Drive. This concert spans the full range of the human experience through Beethoven’s “opus 132 Quartet” and the world premiere or Ryan Carter and Haydn’s majestic “opus 17/1 Quartet.” Tickets: $25 with discounts available. sdmaritime.org

Art on View

The “Pacific State” exhibit, featuring the interactive paintings of Los Angeles-based Jimi Gleason and graffiti-influenced work of Chris Trueman, is on view through Sept. 21 at R.B. Stevenson Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave. Free during gallery hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (858) 459-3917. rbstevensongallery.com