La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Aug. 29

Family Fun

• In the visually stunning conclusion to DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon” movie series, the third installment, “The Hidden World” screens 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free popcorn and snacks. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• Celebrate the release of a never-before-published Dr. Seuss book about creating and looking at art, “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum,” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Seuss Room in UC San Diego’s Geisel Library on the UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Free. (858) 534-1183. library.ucsd.edu

Last Chance!

• Flicks on the Bricks film-and-wine series, themed “La Jollans of Noir,” concludes with “Sudden Fear” (starring Joan Crawford, who had a vacation home in La Jolla), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Tickets: $12-$17, wine available for purchase at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

• Inspired by a trip to France and its landscapes and museums, painter Cathy Carey’s solo art show “Essential Color and Other Dreams of Life,” ends Sept. 6 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida De La Playa. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

• The Bayside Summer Nights concert series concludes with the 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Led by conductor Christopher Dragon, the 1812 Overture is complete with booming cannons and a sparkling fireworks display over San Diego Bay. Tickets from $24. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

Advertisement

• On stage through Sept. 15, “The Coast Starlight,” is Keith Bunin’s smart, funny and compassionate story about the human capacity for invention and re-invention when life goes off the rails. La Jolla Playhouse’s Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive on the UC San Diego campus. Tickets from $25. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

Cultural Exploration

• “La Cena È Pronta: A Culinary Musical Recital” promises to be a fun, bizarre and wonderful evening of song, food, and drink, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The artists will prepare and serve dinner while performing the recital. Tickets: $75. RSVP required: (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

• A new Japanese brush-painting class starts at La Jolla Library this week: noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 4 at 7555 Draper Ave. Classes continue weekly (with some holiday-related exceptions) until Jan. 22, 2020. San Diego Community College director of continuing educator Michiyo Kirkpatrick leads the class. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

• The 41st annual Cardiff Greek Festival includes live entertainment, Greek food, cooking demonstrations, dancing, prizes and more, Sept. 7-8 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff. Free parking at the adjacent MiraCosta College. cardiffgreekfest.com

Edit-a-Thon

• Salk Institute hosts the inaugural Women in STEM Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Conrad Prebys Auditorium on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Event includes food, a keynote speaker, a lesson on Wiki editing and dedicated time to start writing/editing a Wiki page for a notable woman in STEM. Open to anyone over age 18. Registration required: salk.edu/wikipedia

Laugh It Up!

• Comedian Dan Cummins’ unusual observations and unique autobiographical stand-up have earned him spots on “The Tonight Show” and Comedy Central specials. See him in five shows this week: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. Tickets $20 plus drink-purchase minimum required. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla