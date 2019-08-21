La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for Events: Aug. 22-29

Movie Time

Flicks on the Bricks film-and-wine series presents “La Jollans of Noir” with vintage crime thrillers starring actors with a La Jolla connection. “Mirage” (starring La Jolla native Gregory Peck) screens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22; and “Sudden Fear,” with Joan Crawford, who had a vacation home in town, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Tickets: $12-$17, wine for purchase, on the patio at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

The 1961 movie-musical classic “West Side Story” screens with free popcorn, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The tale is a modern day “Romeo and Juliet” story with lovers involved in New York street gangs. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Concerts to Catch

Violinist Yonatan Leviim performs a solo recital, 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

The Odeum Guitar Duo — Fred Benedetti and Robert Wetzel — perform “Sonatas and Concertos across the Centuries,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets at the door $5-$10. (858) 248-9300.

Classical, world, and jazz musicians from 11 countries will perform a free concert featuring compositions by the late Maestro Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007), 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Garfield Theatre, Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Concert features music from sitar to strings to ensemble arrangements and a capella Bengali songs. Free. (619) 376-3627. songsofthesoul.com

Tales of Refuseniks

The personal stories of Jewish-American activists and Soviet Jews (aka refuseniks) is brought to life in an exhibit created by National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, on view Aug. 27 to Sept. 29 at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4136 Executive Drive. Free. (858) 457-3030. lfjcc.org

State of the Arts

The La Jolla Woman’s Club “Women in Leadership” speaker series takes a look at women in the arts when it welcomes Timken Museum of Art executive director Megan Pogue, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7791 Draper Ave. Free, open to men and women. (858) 454-2354. RSVP: juliafagin@gmail.com and visit lajollawomansclub.org

“A World Underwater,” an exhibit of underwater photos, is on view through Sept. 14 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free during library hours 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Meet artist Carol Abbe and see her portrait of silent film star Norma Talmadge, based on a 1920s photo portrait taken by Carol’s late father-in-law, famed photographer James Abbe, 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at La Jolla Historical Society’s Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St. Event is part of the “History in Motion: Devices and Wizardry in Early Cinema” exhibition on view. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

Worth a Drive

Native American humanitarian and filmmaker Joanelle Romero will be the subject of The Women’s Museum of California’s first live podcast taping, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 28 at Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. $25. womensmuseumca.org/live-podcasts

Exhibitors from all over the world will be on site with the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, fossils and more at the annual Gem Faire, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley. Admission: $7 for the weekend. gemfaire.com

Maritime Museum of San Diego hosts the second Family Overnight Labor Day weekend, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 aboard the Star of India, the oldest active sailing ship in the world. Tickets: $75, includes meals and accommodations. (619) 234-9153. sdmaritime.org

With the glorious music of Mozart as a backdrop, Peter Shaffer’s “Amadeus” is on stage in matinees and evening shows through Oct. 6 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets from $52 ($20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available). (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

