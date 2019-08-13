La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Aug. 15-21

SummerFest Concerts

The following all take place at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

“Festival within a festival” with “Synergy Series II: Music at an Exhibition,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. The evening revolves around a collaborative staging of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” by SummerFest music director Inon Barnatan and revolutionary theatre director, stage designer and visual artist Doug Fitch. Tickets from $73.

The Ehnes Quartet presents a transcendent journey through the “Beethoven Complete String Quartets III,” 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Tickets from $56.

With music from Wagner, Schumann and Schoenberg, “Love Stories” carries concert-goers through the feelings that have inspired composers for centuries, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Trio Clara performs C. Schumann’s “Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 17” in a 7 p.m. prelude. Tickets from $42.

Listen Up!

La Jolla Playhouse announces readings of “Tampons, Dead Dogs and Other Disposable Things,” by San Diego-based Air Force veteran and Veterans Playwriting Workshop alumna Shairi Engle, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 in the Forum Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, UCSD campus. The story follows Jen as she gets lost in the desert in an effort to find herself whole again following a traumatic childhood event. Free, but reservations required: lajollaplayhouse.org

Ethiopia is an African country with an ancient history and a deep commitment to its Christian tradition while co-existing peacefully with its Muslim population. See photographs from Lalibela in the north, the capital of Addis Ababa and the Omo River Valley at the next La Jolla Photo Travelers meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St., Pacific Beach. Free. christam10@icloud.com

At the La Jolla Community Center

The following all take place at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

David Roberts was born in New York City and is a Sinatra stylist, including his persona and his blue eyes. He’ll perform songs from the Great American Songbook and also include swing and big band tunes, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Tickets: $20.

Fourth Friday Jazz presents Rob Thorsen, Hugo Suarez and Richard Sellers in “From Duke Ellington to Wayne Shorter,” 7 p.m. reception, 8 p.m. concert Aug. 23. Tickets: $18-$23 advance, $25 at the door.

Violinist Yonatan Leviim has performed on every continent with major orchestras and many leading chamber musicians. Now, he brings a solo recital to La Jolla, 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Tickets: $15.

Movie Time

Flicks on the Bricks film-and-wine series presents “La Jollans of Noir” featuring vintage crime thrillers starring actors with a La Jolla connection. “Underworld USA” (starring La Jolla native Cliff Robertson) screens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15; “Mirage” (starring La Jolla native Gregory Peck) Aug. 22. Tickets: $12-$17, wine for purchase, on the patio at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Accompanying La Jolla Historical Society’s “History in Motion: Devices & Wizardry in Early Cinema” exhibit, “Movies by Moonlight” is a short film festival with live music by curator Scott Paulson’s Teeny Tiny Pit Orchestra, 8 p.m. Aug. 15-18 on the Wisteria Cottage lawn, 780 Prospect St. Free. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

Seafaring Art

Experience the “nautical magic” of artist Kerry Hallam (with hand-enhanced charts, acrylics on canvas and watercolors) at a meet-and-greet, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Martin Lawrence Galleries, 1111 Prospect St. A New England native, Hallam’s interest in the sea and sailing led to his incorporation of painting and mixed media. His art will be on display through Aug. 30. RSVP: (858) 551-1122. martinlawrence.com

