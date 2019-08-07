La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Aug. 8

Pass the Popcorn!

Accompanying the La Jolla Historical Society’s “History in Motion: Devices & Wizardry in Early Cinema” exhibit, “Movies by Moonlight” is a short film festival with live music by curator Scott Paulson’s Teeny Tiny Pit Orchestra, 8 p.m. Aug. 15-18 on the Wisteria Cottage lawn, 780 Prospect St. Free. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

Flicks on the Bricks film-and-wine series returns with “La Jollans of Noir” featuring vintage crime thrillers starring actors with a La Jolla connection. It opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 with “Underworld USA” (starring LJ native Cliff Robertson). Tickets: $12-$17, wine available for purchase. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Listen and Learn

Hannah Shaw, better known as the Kitten Lady, has dedicated her life to saving the tiniest felines. Presented by Warwick’s, Shaw will discuss her latest book, “Tiny But Mighty: Kitten Lady’s Guide to Saving the Most Vulnerable Felines,” 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Explore one of La Jolla’s most prominent landmarks normally closed to the public, the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, on an exclusive moonlit tour, 7 p.m. Aug. 15-16. Meeting place given upon ticket purchase. Tickets: $30-$35. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

La Jolla Community Center’s Distinguished Speaker series kicks off with San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher discussing his focus on environmental issues and alternative modes of transportation, among other things, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free. Registration required: (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Sounds at Sunset

Green Flash Concert Series continues with The Mother Hips, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 2300 Expedition Way. Mother Hips is known for the breezy harmonies of The Beach Boys, the funky roots of The Band, the psychedelic Americana of the Grateful Dead and the Soulful Twang of The Byrds. Tickets: $33-$38. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Art of the Sea

Experience the “nautical magic” of artist Kerry Hallam (with hand-enhanced charts, acrylics on canvas and watercolors) at an artist meet-and-greet, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Martin Lawrence Galleries, 1111 Prospect St. A New England native, Hallam’s interest in the sea and sailing led to his incorporation of painting and mixed media. Hallam’s artwork will be on display through Aug. 30. RSVP: (858) 551-1122. martinlawrence.com

Family Fun

The family-friendly favorite Hullabaloo bring its foot-stomping, wing-flapping, hand-clapping celebration of song to entertain children of all ages, 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

La Jolla Rec Center’s Movie in the Park, screening 15 minutes after sunset, is the Disney/Pixar classic “Finding Nemo,” 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at 615 Prospect St. Before the movie, enjoy the bounce house, arts and crafts, and other activities. Bring chairs and blankets. (858) 552-1858. bit.ly/ljreccenter

Heading Downtown?

Join the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet for the 11th annual Fairy Tales in the Park, a family-friendly dance performance merging the beauty of ballet with four classic stories — “Cinderella,” “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” “Puss in Boots” and SDCYB’s 2020 spring ballet “The Firebird,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at Casa del Prado Theater, 1800 Village Place in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets: $15. (619) 233-3060. sdcyb.org

Experience the Beatles’ groundbreaking “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album with a note for note performance by the San Diego Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10 as part of the Bayside Summer Nights concert lineup, Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Tickets: From $17. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

