La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: Aug. 1

Colorful Creations

Artists from the La Jolla area will showcase their work at ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Arts District at Liberty Station, 2751 Dewey Road, Point Loma. Local artists include Krista Schumacher, Dan Crotta, Korin Chapman, Gail Titus and Terry Orletsky. artwalksandiego.org

Inspired by a trip to France and its landscapes and museums, painter Cathy Carey presents a solo art show “Essential Color and Other Dreams of Life,” Aug. 1 to Sept. 6 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida De La Playa. The opening reception is 7 p.m. Aug. 9. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

49 pieces in sculpture, painting, drawing, photography and mixed-media from 33 San Diego artists have been selected for the Athenaeum Music & Art Library’s 28th annual juried exhibition, now on view in the Joseph Clayes III and Rotunda galleries, 1008 Wall St., through Aug. 24. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Bring the Kids!

Since its inception, the La Jolla Library’s “Meet a Garbage Truck” event has drawn a cult-like following. Well, it’s back this week! Young people can sit in a real garbage truck, meet a driver and maybe take home a sticker or prize, 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot next to the 7555 Draper Ave. library. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

As part of the San Diego Movies in the Park program, “How to Train Your Dragon” screens 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at Standley Community Park in University City, 3585 Governor Drive. Bring a low chair or blanket and snacks. summermoviesinthepark.com

Listen Up!

The San Diego Floral Association presents a special lecture and book signing with garden designer, author, botanist and “A Growing Passion” TV host Nan Sterman, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

“Saturday Night Live” alum, former “Last Comic Standing” host, podcaster and longtime comedian Jay Mohr brings his stories and impressions to La Jolla, with five shows this week: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday Aug. 4 at the La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. $30 with two- drink minimum. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/lajolla

Concerts to Catch

La Jolla Music Society presents an evocation of voices past, “Ancient Voices.” It features Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun,” George Crumb’s “Vox Balaenae” (Voice of the Whale) for three masked players, and Ravel’s magical songs for soprano and chamber ensemble. 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets from $42. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

The Flux Quartet, featuring violinists Tom Chiu and Conrad Harris, violist Max Mandel and cellist Felix Fan, performs 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the White Box Live Arts center, 2590 Truxtun Road in Liberty Station, Point Loma. The quartet pursues interdisciplinary projects, resulting in acclaimed new works. Tickets available at the door: $10-$20. freshsoundmusic.com

Fundraising Fun

Father Joe’s Villages’ annual 2K walk and family festival, “A Short Walk Home,” is San Diego’s only walk to end homelessness, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Spanish Landing Park, 3900 N. Harbor Drive, downtown San Diego. Registration is free, but those who donate $50 or more get a T-shirt and qualify for other prizes. fjvwalkhome.org

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center hosts its 42nd Haute with Heart Fashion Show & Luncheon: “Dreaming of Style,” 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 1 Park Blvd., downtown San Diego. Event includes an afternoon of entertainment to celebrate SMSC and its students. $125 for a preferred ticket, $225 for a premier ticket. stmsc.org

World Premiere Musical

On stage until Aug. 11, “Another Roll of the Dice” reunites Frank Loesser and Damon Runyon, the creators of the legendary “Guys and Dolls” Broadway musical. Audiences who may be familiar with Nathan Detroit and Miss Adelaide from “Guys and Dolls” will delight in meeting some of their colleagues-in-crime from Runyonland. North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets from $45. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

