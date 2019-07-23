La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for Events: July 25

Music in the Air

The Farrell Family Jazz series concludes with Harry Pickens Trio and special guest Holly Hofmann, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Equally lauded as a pianist and an educator, Harry Pickens acted as the musical host of the Athenaeum Jazz series for the first three years of its history. $25-$30. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Back by popular demand, the Peter Sprague jazz trio explores music from The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, Cream and more. 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 29 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. $27. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Inspired by a Baroque dance suite, La Jolla Music Society opens its 2019 SummerFest concert series with a time-traveling musical adventure exploring how deeply connected music can be across centuries (Read more on page B1.) 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets from $69. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

San Diego Pro Arte Voices is kicking off its seventh annual concert season 8 p.m. Friday, July 26 at Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Drive North. Audience members will hear Pro Arte Voices soloists and chamber choir, and music by living composers Thomas Regelski, James Ballard, Z. Randall Stroope, Jocelyn Hagen and Sir James MacMillan. $30 for adults and $10 students. sdproartevoices.org

The vocal harmonies of Director’s Cut, an a cappella women’s quartet, will be showcased in the fourth concert of Congregational Church of La Jolla’s “Re-Discovering and Re-Defining America” series, 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Congregational Church of La Jolla, 1216 Cave St. Although the concert is a gift to the community, guests will be invited to make free-will donations to a capital campaign dedicated to the restoration of the church’s 93-year-old pipe organ. (858) 459-5045. lajollaucc.org

Listen Up

La Jolla resident and author Tony Harris will be at Warwick’s Weekends with the Locals to discuss “FADS Marketing: Food, Alcohol, Drugs, Sex and the New Marketing World Order,” noon, Sunday, July 28. Warwick’s books, 7812 Girard Ave. Free. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

San Diego Floral Association presents a special lecture and book signing with garden designer, author, botanist and “A Growing Passion” TV host Nan Sterman, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Janice Eberly, Northwestern University Distinguished Professor of Finance and former Chief Economist for the U.S. Treasury, discusses the outlook for U.S. Fiscal Policy at the next Economics Roundtable, 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 26 at UC San Diego Faculty Club, at Muir Lane. $50. (858) 534-9710. economics.ucsd.edu

Staged Presence

La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents “Shorts by Simon & Chekhov,” 7 p.m. July 28-29 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Program features scenes and short plays by one of America’s greatest playwrights, Neil Simon; and great Russian playwright, Anton Chekhov. Suggested donation is $10. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

In “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” a beloved toy rabbit is separated from his little girl owner, and spends decades trying to find her. Breakthrough Workshop Theatre’s 50th production is a staged reading of the work, and will be presented 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Family Fun

The New Children’s Museum is now the home of Whammock!, Toshiko Horiuchi MacAdam’s colorful 28-by-20-foot interactive, three-dimensional textile environment that resembles a giant hammock of crocheted circles, open pockets and dangling pendulums. See it 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Thursday), 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 200 West Island Ave., downtown San Diego. $14 with discounts. (619) 233-8792. thinkplaycreate.org

The acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co returns to The Old Globe Theatre with “The Tale of Despereaux,” through Aug. 11. Adventure awaits Despereaux, a courageous mouse who dreams of becoming a knight, in this production. 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. $30 for children, $40 adults. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

