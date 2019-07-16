La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: July 18

Fun for the Family

The annual Kiwanis Club of La Jolla Pancake Breakfast takes place 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. Tickets are $12 at the door. Children, ages 10 and under, eat free with the purchase of an adult ticket(s). Hotcakes, sausages, pony rides, entertainment and more. kiwanisclublajolla.org

A multi-cultural, multi-instrumental concert for children has Craig Newton performing on 10 instruments with tunes to get kids clapping, tapping and singing along, 10 a.m. Friday, July 19.La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

JCompany Youth Theatre’s RAW summer series presents “Les Misérables,” the epic tale of passion and redemption in the throes of revolution, 6 p.m. July 21 in the Garfield Theatre at Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets $12. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org

The third annual National Carousel Day in Balboa Park is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, with free rides all day on the famous 1910 Herschell-Spillman carousel, and additional entertainment. Friends of Balboa Park acquired this wonderful icon of the park in 2017 and is proud to be its steward for future generations. 1889 Zoo Place, San Diego. friendsofbalboapark.org

Listen Up!

The most famous and daring adventurer to present to the La Jolla Photo Travelers Club to date, Matthew Allison, will talk about his descent into the world’s largest pit cave, Cave of the Swallows, in Mexico via a free rappel, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free. christam10@icloud.com

Selected readings by local poets that were published in the 2018-2019 San Diego Poetry Annual book, will be read aloud at a celebration, 2 p.m. Sunday July 21 at the La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. sandiegopoetryannual.com or lajollalibrary.org

Comedian Dana Gould (who once wrote for “The Ben Stiller Show”, “The Simpsons”; and has appeared on “Seinfeld” and as a contributor to the Adam Corolla radio show) performs five times in La Jolla: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 19; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 20 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. $20. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com

Northwestern University Distinguished Professor of Finance and former Chief Economist for the U.S. Treasury Janice Eberly discusses the outlook for U.S. Fiscal Policy at the next Economics Roundtable, 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 26 at the UC San Diego Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive, at Muir Lane. Tickets: $50. (858) 534-9710. economics.ucsd.edu

Concerts to Catch

Green Flash Concert Series continues with Pine Mountain Logs and Venice, 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 2300 Expedition Way. Pine Mountain Logs is known for eclectic covers. $33-$38. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Fourth Friday Jazz series presents Peter Sprague, Rebecca Jade and Tripp Sprague in performing “Classic Songs of Cole Porter Improvised Standards,” 7 p.m. July 26 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets: $18-$23 in advance, $25 at the door. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Art Exhibits

“Alla Prima” showcases Krista Schumacher’s wet-on-wet style of painting at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida De La Playa through July 26. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 28th annual juried exhibition opens with a reception, 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 at 1008 Wall St. Forty-nine works (by 31 artists) in sculpture, painting, drawing, photography and mixed-media were chosen from a record number of more than 1,150 images submitted. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

