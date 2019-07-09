La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: July 11

Amazing Images

Matthew Allison, the most daring adventurer to present to the La Jolla Photo Travelers Club to date, will talk about his descent into the world’s largest pit cave, Cave of the Swallows in Mexico, via a free rappel, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free. christam10@icloud.com

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 28th annual juried exhibition, considered one of the most prestigious shows in San Diego, opens with a reception 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 at 1008 Wall St. Exhibit remains on display until Aug. 24. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

‘Smallest Show on Earth’

The 18th annual UC San Diego Paper Theatre festival returns July 13-15 in the Seuss Room of UCSD’s Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive at Library Walk. Drop in for impromptu performances, and build and take home colorful paper optical toys. Free. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 13; noon-3 p.m. Sunday, July 14; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, July 15. (858) 822-5758. spaulson@ucsd.edu. or visit library.ucsd.edu

Pass the Popcorn

After he learns he has six months to live, a college lecturer (Johnny Depp) turns rebellious party animal and wages a crusade against authority in the 2019 dark comedy, “The Professor.” Watch it 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16 during La Jolla Community Center’s movie night, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free. Bites and beverages for sale. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

La Jolla Library’s Friday Night Flix for Kids presents “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 at 7555 Draper Ave. For children of all ages and their caregivers. Free popcorn and snacks. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Ladies Nights

La Jolla Woman’s Club is hosting a membership event, “A Summer Night with the Ladies! Hats On! A Tribute to the Del Mar Races,” 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at 7791 Draper Ave. There will be prizes for the best and most creative hats. RSVP: (619) 654-7425.

Featuring local female artists, “She’s Art and Soul” <FZ,1,0,16>presents a pop-up gallery show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13-14 at 7720 Girard Ave. Artists included glass artist Krista Heron, jewelry artist Lyn Krant, watercolor artist Angie Preisendorfer, water and acrylic artist Shelly Franz and mixed media/alcohol inks artist Sheila Fortune.Free. Register at eventbrite.com or shesartandsoul.com

Theater for Kids

San Diego Junior Theatre presents “Pippi Longstocking” through July 14 at Casa Del Prado, 650 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Dressed in strange clothes and living with her horse and pet monkey, Pippi possesses supernatural strength and untold wealth. Tickets: $14-$16. (619) 239-8355. juniortheatre.com

JCompany Youth Theatre’s RAW summer series stages “Les Misérables,” the epic tale of passion and redemption in the throes of revolution, 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at the Garfield Theatre at Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets $12. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org

Song and Dance

Green Flash Concert Series continues with Pine Mountain Logs and Venice, 6 p.m. Wednesday July 17, Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 2300 Expedition Way. Pine Mountain Logs is known for its energetic and unconventional covers. Tickets:$33-$38. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Don’t miss the chance to dance to tunes from a golden era, at the La Jolla Community Center’s rock ‘n’ roll dance night, 7:30 pm. Friday, July 19 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Admission: $10, beverages for sale. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

