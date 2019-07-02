La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events July 4

Community Traditions

The July Opera Wednesday performance brings Soprano Michelle Law, mezzo Alex Rodrick, bass-baritone Ted Pickell and accompanist Nicolas Reveles to La Jolla, 7 p.m. July 10. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10. Opera Wednesday continues every second Wednesday. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Enjoya La Jolla, a free monthly sip-and-stroll event, returns 3-7 p.m. Saturday, July 13 throughout The Village. Live music, entertainment, fantastic shopping, tasty treats and other surprises. Shopping Passports and Event Maps can be picked up at from National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St. and/or La Jolla Sports Club, 7825 Fay Ave. Eventbrite.com and search “Enjoya La Jolla.”

Tickling the Ivory

The 21st annual Athenaeum Summer Festival presents pianist Gustavo Romero playing Beethoven’s 32 Sonatas, with shows 4 p.m. Sundays July 7 and 14. The first in a two-part concert series, part two will follow in 2020. $40-$165. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/summer-festival

The 2019 San Diego International Piano Competition and Festival for Outstanding Amateurs, a classical music tour de force for nonprofessionals from all walks of life is a three-day event that showcases 30 amateur pianists, age 25 and above from all over the world, who will compete for prizes. See it July 12-14 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Early rounds free, final round $35. (858) 432-3084. amateurpianists.org

Fun for Kids

A last-minute addition to the La Jolla Library’s summer programming, the Arty Loon Variety Show brings family-friendly entertainment with comedy magic, illusions, juggling, balloon sculptures and more. See it 10 a.m. Friday, July 12 at 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through July 17, Birch Aquarium InterpreTEENS lead ocean conservation stories highlighting science, protection and fun for those walking through the Aquarium. 2300 Expedition Way. Included with $19.50 admission. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Worth a Drive

“Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” screens with live symphony orchestra performing the score, during the Bayside Summer Nights concert series, 7:30 p.m. July 13-14. Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets from $17-$108 (all prices subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

Opening July 10, the world premiere of “Another Roll of the Dice” reunites Frank Loesser and Damon Runyon, creators of the legendary “Guys and Dolls” Broadway musical. Audiences who may be familiar with Nathan Detroit and Miss Adelaide from “Guys and Dolls” will delight in meeting some of their colleagues-in-crime from Runyonland. North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets from $45. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

The heartwarming story of one tiny sea turtle’s big adventure will be making a splash at the Fleet Science Center with, “Turtle Odyssey,” which premieres in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater on Friday, July 5 and continues with multiple screenings daily through summer. Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. $21.95, with admission. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org

Book Talks

The July 14 Weekend with the Locals book event is two-fold this week: Susan Fowler, author of “Master Your Motivation: Three Scientific Truths for Achieving Your Goals,” speaks at noon and Jamie TenNapel Tyrone, author of “Fighting for My Life: How to Thrive in the Shadow of Alzheimer’s,” at 2 p.m. Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Fabulous Laughs

In celebration of San Diego’s Pride Week, La Jolla Comedy Store has put together a showcase featuring the funniest LGBTQIA+ talent from Southern California. Headlined by Shawn Pelofsky, acts include Aidan Park, Punkie Johnson, Chaz Carter, Claire Russell, Mariam T, Russell Brock and Brandon Potter, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at 916 Pearl St. $20. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla/

‘The Greatest Showman’

As part of the San Diego County Movies in the Park program, “The Greatest Showman” starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya screens 6:30 p.m. July 19 at Villa La Jolla Neighborhood Park, 8321 Via Mallorca. Free, bring your own blankets, lawn chairs and snacks. summermoviesinthepark.com

