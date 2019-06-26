La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: June 27

Staged Presence

‘The Spin Doctor’ by David Budde, developed by Vantage Theatre in partnership with the La Jolla Theatre Ensemble, is a new play about anti-Semitism, racism and propaganda, a surreal representation of the hate and divisiveness of times today. Watch the staged reading 7 p.m. June 29 and 2 p.m. June 30 with talkbacks afterward at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10 donation. (858) 859-2281. vantagetheatre@gmail.com

Maz Jobrani, star of the CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts” and performer in his own Netflix special, comes to La Jolla Comedy Store, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, June 28; 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 711 Pearl St. Tickets from $35. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Equal parts romantic comedy and old-school thriller, “Put Your House in Order” is a new play from one of Chicago’s hottest playwrights exploring new beginnings at the end of the world. At La Jolla Playhouse, through June 30, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. Tickets from $20. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

Five Concerts

The Farrell Family Jazz series continues with Amina Figarova Sextet, 7:30 p.m. Friday June 27. Figarova is an Azerbaijani jazz pianist and composer. Trained as a classical pianist in Baku, she became interested in the local folk music, later specializing in jazz, Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $25-$30. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

La Jolla United Methodist Church’s annual Summer Pops and Ice Cream Social is 7 p.m. Friday, June 28 at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. The Chancel Choir and Dorian Bells present “A Grand Night for Singing,” with classics such as “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “Good Night, Ladies” (audience participation encouraged). Freewill offering. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series next features Lori Bell, Rob Thorsen and Josh Nelson in “Back to Brooklyn,” 7 p.m. reception, 8 p.m. concert June 28. $18-$23 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets include, hors d’oeuvres and free valet parking. 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Celebrate Summer Salsa Night with the Manny Cepeda Orchestra Quartet, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at Congregational Church, 1216 Cave St. Tickets: $20 at the door.

The Bayside Summer Nights concert series opens with “Star Spangled Pops,” 7:30 p.m. June 28-29, with patriotic favorites, rousing tunes, familiar film soundtracks and Broadway blockbusters. The evening closes with a magnificent fireworks display. Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Tickets: $17-$108. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

Baubles and Beads

The Gem Faire returns to San Diego June 28-30 at Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley; noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $7 valid for the weekend. gemfaire.com

Art Reception

Krista Schumacher’s latest exhibit, “Alla Prima,” showcases her wet-on-wet style of painting. It opens with a reception 5 p.m. Friday, June 28 at the La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida De La Playa. Exhibition continues through July 26. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

At the Library

On the weekend of June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Riot erupted in New York City. Presented 50 years after the fight for LGBT equality was forever changed, “Stonewall: A BWT 24-Hour Play Experience” is two plays performed by two teams, “onstage” in the La Jolla Library Community Room, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 7555 Draper Ave. Free, but reservation required: breakthroughworkshop.org

“A World Underwater,” an exhibit of underwater photos, is on view through Sept. 14 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free during library hours 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

