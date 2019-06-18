La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: June 20

Jewel Tones

The Farrell Family Jazz series continues with Amina Figarova Sextet, 7:30 p.m. Friday June 27 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Figarova is an Azerbaijani jazz pianist and composer. Trained as a classical pianist in Baku, she became interested in the local folk music, later specializing in jazz. Tickets: $25-$30. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series continues with Lori Bell, Rob Thorsen and Josh Nelson in “Back to Brooklyn,” 7 p.m. reception, 8 p.m. concert, June 28. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres and free valet parking, $18-$23 advance, $25 at the door, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pacific Coast Harmony, Double Take and other mixed quartets present, “A New Dawn,” 3 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets: pacificcoastharmony.org or at the door.

Mozart in La Jolla

Members of the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra present a Spotlight Chamber Music Series of the famous Gran Partita, a serenade scored for 13 instruments — 12 winds and a string bass, 7 p.m. Friday, June 21 at The Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Tickets: $65. (619) 239-0100. mainlymozart.org

The closing concert of the Mainly Mozart Festival, “The Voice of the Guitar” features classical guitar sensation Milos Karadaglic and members of the Festival Orchestra performing an intriguing mix of classical and popular favorites, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at The Conrad, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets: $50. (619) 239-0100. mainlymozart.org

History in ‘Film’ Motion

“History in Motion: Devices & Wizardry in Early Cinema” is on view to shine the spotlight on La Jolla’s 1920s (and beyond) film history. See it noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, through Sept. 8 at La Jolla Historical Society’s Wisteria Cottage Gallery, 780 Prospect St. Admission is free. lajollahistory.org

All About Art

In connection with the 26th annual Lipinsky Family Jewish Arts Festival, La Jolla artist Judith Shufro presents her California grown paintings, through July 11 at San Diego REP/Lyceum Theatre in Horton Plaza, 79 Horton Plaza, downtown San Diego. Gallery reception is 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 24. judithshufro.com

Krista Schumacher’s latest exhibit, “Alla Prima,” showcases her wet-on-wet style of painting. It opens with a reception 5 p.m. Friday, June 28 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa. Exhibition continues through July 26. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

Fun for Kids

Alternatively inspirational and hilarious, “Two By Two,” directed by Joey Landwehr, explores the Biblical story of Noah at the JCompany youth theater. It seems that the building of the ark was only the first of Noah’s many daunting challenges in a journey that wasn’t always smooth sailing, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets: $12. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org

San Diego Public Library puts books center stage for its annual Summer Reading Program through Aug. 31. Participants must read 10 books or log 10 hours of reading to complete the challenge and be eligible for a variety of prizes. Learn more at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Author! Author!

UC San Diego’s Dan Werb has authored dozens of scientific studies investigating HIV, drugs, and deportation in Tijuana. He will discuss his latest, “City of Omens: A Search for the Missing Women of the Borderlands,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at Warwick’s books, 7812 Girard Ave. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Both Sides Now

In a pleasant woods on the outskirts of Geneva, an American nuclear arms negotiator and his Russian counterpart, meet away from the conference table to “get real.” “A Walk in the Woods” by Lee Blessing, is on stage (matinees and evenings) through June 30 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach. Tickets from: $49. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

