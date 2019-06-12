La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: June 13

Last Chance

The closing concert of the Mainly Mozart Festival, “The Voice of the Guitar” features international classical guitar sensation Milos Karadaglic and members of the Festival Orchestra performing an intriguing mix of classical and popular favorites. 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at The Conrad, 7600 Fay Ave. $50. (619) 239-0100. mainlymozart.org

The last of the Film Noir classics screenings of the year at La Jolla Library is of “Rebecca” (1940) starring Lawrence Olivier and Joan Fontaine, 2 p.m. Friday, June 14 at 7555 Draper Ave. In the film, a self-conscience bride is tormented by the memory of her husband’s dead first wife. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

The last of the Best of ICAM concerts of the season is 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at Conrad Prebys Music Center Experimental Theater on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive at Russell Lane and Rupertus Lane. ICAM (Interdisciplinary Computing and the Arts Major) aims to bring together ideas and paradigms from computer science, art and cultural theory. Free. musicweb.ucsd.edu/concerts

International photographer Michael Orenich’s latest exhibit, “Face of Humanity,” is a view into the people and country of Tibet through photos that capture the essence of a native culture on the brink of extinction. It is on view through June 16 at Gallery 21, Spanish Village Art Center, 1770 Village Place in Balboa Park, San Diego. Free. michael.lifeimages@gmail.com

Listen and Learn

Meet cancer scientists, survivors and research advocates during an informal evening reception at Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Center’s Open House, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13 on the SBP Main Campus, 10901 North Torrey Pines Road. Learn about models for new cancer drug discovery, a new type of cancer therapy and more. Free. bit.ly/2DW7Wgw

See images from the spectacular dunes and Etosha National Park in Namibia; a private game reserve home to a mama rhinoceros and her daughter in Botswana; Victorian Falls in Zimbabwe – all when La Jolla Photo Travelers meets, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free. christam10@icloud.com

Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic, authors of “Indianapolis: The True Story of the Worst Sea Disaster in U.S. Naval History and the Fifty-Year Fight to Exonerate an Innocent Man,” will speak, 7:30 p.m. June 20 at Warwick’s books, 7812 Girard Ave. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered ($18) from Warwick’s for the event (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

The first Full Moon Pier Walk of the season is 7 p.m. June 16-17 (gatherings continue July 15-16, Aug. 15-16 and 6 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Oct. 13-14). Visit one of La Jolla’s most prominent landmarks normally closed to the public, the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier on a moonlit tour. Collect plankton, learn about bioluminescent organisms, and engaging in hands-on activities. $30-$35, pre-purchase required. Meeting place given upon ticket purchase. (858) 534 3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Song and Dance

The Farrell Family Jazz series continues with Fabian Almazan Trio, featuring Almazan on piano, Linda May Han Oh on bass and Henry Cole on drums, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16. $25-$30. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Members of the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra present a Spotlight Chamber Music Series of the famous Gran Partita, a serenade scored for 13 instruments: 12 winds and a string bass. 7 p.m. Friday, June 21 at The Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. $65. (619) 239-0100. mainlymozart.org

Guests can go dancing with live music — from Ella Fitzgerald, Muddy Waters to Elvis Presley, featuring the Robin Henkel Trio at the Blues & Rock’ n Roll Dance Night, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10 per person. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Art Downtown

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego will present three new exhibitions at its monthly free program, Downtown at Sundown. See Marnie Weber: Songs that Never Die and Other Stories; More like a Forest: Paintings and Sculptures by Richard Allen Morris; and Prospect 2019 at a reception 5 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at MCASD Downtown, 1100 Kettner Blvd., downtown San Diego. Free. mcasd.org