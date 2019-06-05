La Jolla Light’s Best Bets for events: June 6

There’s Music in the Air

La Jolla’s operatic tradition “Opera Wednesday” continues 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 with sopranos Laura Reyes and Jovahnna Borboa, tenor Humberto Borboa Beltran, baritone Anthony Whitson-Martini and accompanist Nicolas Reveles in collective concert at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10 donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Michael Gerdes conducts the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus’s 2019 season closer, “Remembrance of Things Past,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at UCSD Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive. Soloists Eden Tremayne, soprano; Anthony Whitson-Martini, baritone. Tickets from $15. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

The Farrell Family Jazz series opens with Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 and continues with Fabian Almazan Trio with Linda May Han Oh and Henry Cole, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $92-$112 series, $25-$30 one concert. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Library Anniversary Mysteries

La Jolla Library hosts an anniversary celebration Thursday, June 6 with a series of events: The 10 a.m. Children’s Storytime will have a “Junior Detective” theme; a library-wide Scavenger Hunt for clues to solve the “Do You Know La Jolla?” trivia quiz runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for older patrons; and the “Caper on Draper” members-only event begins at 6:30 p.m. (a priceless manuscript has been stolen and patrons must roam the Library to solve the case), 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Foreign Affairs

Celebrate Spanish delights with Flamenco music, dancing, tapas, paella and sangria at “A Night in Seville,” Friday, June 7 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Cocktails and tapas will be served at 6:30 p.m., music and the show starts at 8 p.m. Reservations required; $25 for members; $40 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

French Film Club of San Diego, in partnership with Alliance Francaise, presents “Un sac de billes” (A Bag of Marbles), the World War II story of a small boy and his brother Maurice who escape from Nazi-occupied France, 7 p.m. Friday, June 7 at San Diego French-American School, 6550 Soledad Mountain Road. $9 suggested donation. English subtitles. frenchfilmclubofsandiego.com

Listen Up!

Using the lessons learned from 20 years in the investment profession (during which he often quoted children in his lectures to professional investors) J.J. Wenrich wrote “Teaching Kids to Buy Stocks: Stories and Lessons for Grown-ups” and will sign and discuss his work 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at Warwick’s books, 7812 Girard Ave. Book is $29.99. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Meet cancer scientists, survivors and research advocates during an informal evening reception at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Center’s Open House, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13 on the SBP Main Campus, 10901 North Torrey Pines Road. Learn about models for new cancer drug discovery, a new type of cancer therapy and more. Free: bit.ly/2DW7Wgw

Comedian Steve Trevino presents a multi-show run in La Jolla: 7:30 p.m. June 13-16 and 9:45 p.m. June 14-15. Trevino has released two stand-up specials, the first of which was filmed for Showtime and the second being released on Netflix, La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. Tickets $22, with two drink minimum. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Art Shows

Following the La Jolla Historical Society’s 2019 Secret Garden Tour, an art reception to showcase the works produced during the tour will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. A painting conceived at each location will be displayed. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Han Nguyen’s solo exhibition “Nude Compositions” is on view through June 14 at Joseph Bellows Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave. It features small-scale, black-and-white photographs comprised of varying layers of imagery that present the nude figure within a field of relating forms and tones. (858) 456-5620. josephbellows.com

Wonder Dogs

Experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs, when the Fleet Science Center presents “Superpower Dogs,” in multiple daily showings this summer. San Diego’s own Ricochet, a surf legend helping people with special needs, is one of the dogs featured, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Admission: $21.95 with discounts. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org