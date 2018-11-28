La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: Nov. 29

Four Concerts

The Athenaeum Jazz series concludes with the return of Brazilian vocalist Luciana Souza in “The Book of Longing,” 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at the Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Tickets: $32-$37. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-at-tsri

Key of She presents an evening of folk music, hymn tunes, ballads and humor from around the globe with “Walk a Mile,” 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at University City United Church, 2877 Governor Drive. Key of She is a San Diego-based women’s ensemble formed in 2016 with the goal of engaging audiences in notable performances blending genres and cultural influences. Donation. keyofshe.org

Whitney Shay and Robin Henkel, whose musical stylings range from raw 1920s blues to high energy 1950s and ’60s rhythm and blues, will peform noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at Westfield UTC Palm Plaza, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive. Free. (858) 546-8858.

Pianist and singer John Cain offers a one-night-only solo performance, complete with dancing, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Seating limited, RSVP encouraged. Tickets: $15. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Art All Over

The last two Athenaeum PEEC (Participate, Explore, Engage, Create) Youth Arts open studio sessions for 2018 are 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 for ages 13-18. PEEC Youth Arts offers a rotation of multidisciplinary art instructors and curricular activities involving the use of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s resources and exhibitions as starting points for projects. 1008 Wall St. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/teen

Bird Rock Artist Guild’s eighth annual “Holiday Art in the Garden” returns 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at a Bird Rock residence, 5571 Bellevue Ave. Peruse art in a variety of media from area artists, live music and light refreshments. Donations accepted for Art Reach, Unity4 Orphans & Center for World Music. facebook.com/BirdRockArtistGuild

A scene from last year’s Art in the Garden. The 2018 event takes place Dec. 1. Light File

A solo exhibition by Kay Kaplan, “A Wondrous Perspective,” originates from her use of oils to portray San Diego landscapes and still life subjects. The exhibit opens with a reception 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida De La Playa, “A Wondrous Perspective” is on view 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Jan. 4. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

Technology Workshops

Planning on giving a senior in your life an Alexa or other techno-gift this holiday season? The La Jolla Library has two programs for seniors to learn to use technology: “Gadgets and Gizmos for Christmas,” 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30 and “Get Smart with Alexa,” 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7. 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Jewish Traditions

The third annual “Tapestry: A Community Celebration of Jewish Learning” brings 19 different lectures and talks in two sessions, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. $48 in advance, $55 at the door, $40 JCC members. Classes filled on first-come basis. sdcjc.org/tap

Candlelight Ball