La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: Nov. 15

Four Concerts

Travel to Holland and France without leaving La Jolla to hear Cappella Pratensis, an eight-member group that specializes in the music of Josquin des Prez (1450-1521) in a concert titled “The Imitation Game,” 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at St. James by-the-Sea, 743 Prospect St. Tickets from $33. (619) 291-8246. sdems.org

The Paris-based Modigliani Quartet, formed by four close friends in 2003, is one of the most sought-after string quartets and a regular guest at the world’s top venues. They will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at Conrad Prebys Concert Hall on UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Russell Lane). Tickets: From $45. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

San Diego Symphony continues its celebration of Leonard Bernstein@100 with works inspired by him and written by colleagues, with “Bernstein and His World” 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 and 8 p.m. Saturday Nov. 17 at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown. Steven Sloane conducts Orli Shaham on piano. Tickets from $20. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

The Odeum Guitar Duo of Fred Benedetti and Robert Wetzel return to Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church for “The Baroque, Classical and Romantic Heritage,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets: $10. (858) 248-9300.

Some Book Talks

“House of Gold” author Natasha Solomons makes two stops in La Jolla (in partnership with Warwick’s) as part of her national book tour: 11:30 a.m. Monday Nov. 19 at Whisknladle, 1044 Wall St. and again at 7:30 p.m. that same day at Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave. The tale centers the true story of a World War I family, faced with questions about loyalty in life and love. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

In “Love, Faith, and a Pair of Pants” author Herb Freed uses five anecdotes stemming from the life of a rabbi to navigate romance, family, “colorful congregants” and faith. Freed discusses his latest 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Nancy Carol Carter Courtesy

50 Years and Growing

The formal celebration of La Jolla Garden Club’s 50th anniversary is 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 at La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Nancy Carol Carter will discuss “Bare Roots to Full Bloom: Celebrating 50 Years of the La Jolla Garden Club,” focusing on club co-founder Alice Clark. Guests are welcome and former members are encouraged to attend. lajollagardenclub.org

Things to See

The latest exhibit at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library — Lael Corbin’s “Camber,” Lisa Kanemoto’s “Dark Mirror,” and a selections from the Athenaeum artists’ book collection “Controlled Chaos” — opens with an artist’s reception 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at 1008 Wall St. An artist’s walk-through is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Free. Exhibit on view through Dec. 29. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/whats-coming

In 2009, La Jollan Faye Girsh and a friend traveled to the North African Islamic country of Algeria and explored part of this fascinating country on their own. See the resulting photos 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21 during the La Jolla Photo Travelers meeting at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free. christam10@icloud.com

As part of the Gemological Institute of America and the San Diego Natural History Museum exhibit “Hidden Gems,” two special events will be held at the museum, 1788 El Prado in Balboa Park. “The Secret Society of Adultologists: Shiny Pretty Things” features food and cocktails, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 and “Rocking Out Family Day” encourages guests to learn about different gems and create crafts to take home. The exhibition is included with general admission and free for members. sdnat.org/hiddengems

‘Hidden Gems’ is on view at San Diego Natural History Museum. Courtesy

Dance Production

LITVAKdance’s fall concert presents an evening of dances full of punch, play, power, intellect and beauty from five local and visiting dancemakers 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17; 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at San Dieguito Academy Performing Arts Complex, 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. Tickets: $25. litvakdance.org/tix

Fires of Creation