La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: May 9

Listen Up!

Israel’s award-winning radio show and podcast, “Israel Story” comes to the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center for a special recording of the show as a part of its live tour, 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at 4126 Executive Drive. The “Israel Story” team will perform in-depth, nonfiction content and explore the diverse people of Israel and their life stories. Tickets: $38-$52. my.lfjcc.org

Dr. Nigella Hogarth, former director of the Birch Aquarium and retired CEO of the New England Aquarium, will share her images of Greenland and Its Icebergs, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 La Jolla Photo Travelers Club meeting. The town of Illulissat is known for its Icefjord and huge icebergs in Disko Bay, shed by the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier. Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free. christam10@icloud.com

Theatrics on UCSD Campus

Three futurists will discuss the “Blade Runner” film legacy and its relevance to Southern California, followed by a reception and screening of the film in “Blade Runner 2019: Did Life Imitate Art?” 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at UC San Diego Library at Atkinson Hall Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk). Free. Registration required for panel talk and screening: lib.ucsd.edu/blade-runner

The 2019 Wagner New Play Festival (with five world-premiere productions, each written by a student in the Department of Theatre & Dance MFA playwriting program) runs through May 18 at various theaters on campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Tickets $20. (858) 534-4574. theatre.ucsd.edu

ArtPower’s 2018-2019 season comes to a close when Dorrance Dance performs “ETM: Double Down,” 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Mandeville Lane). The company’s work aims to honor tap dance in a new and compelling way. Tickets from $25. (858) 534-7657. artpower.ucsd.edu

Time for a Concert

San Diego Opera’s 2018-2019 season closes with a one-night only concert from baritone Stephen Powell and tenor Stephen Costello with the San Diego Symphony, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. Tickets from $35. (619) 533-7000. sdopera.org

Travis Oliver, May 17 at the Athenaeum Courtesy

The three-part Acoustic Evenings Series (featuring a total of nine performers) continues with the Hugh Gaskins, Jim Earp and Travis Oliver, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the Athenaeum, 1008 Wall St. Individual shows: $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

‘Mozart’s Requiem’ Ballet

City Ballet’s presentation of “Mozart’s Requiem,” backed by a full orchestra and chorus, is on stage 8 p.m. Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11; and 2 p.m. Sunday May 12 at Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, downtown San Diego. Program includes “Four Pair” and the world premiere of “Battu.” Tickets from $30. (858) 272-8663. cityballet.org

Art Exhibits

The sand paintings, pastels and southwest images of Rodger Heglar; the travel photography of Nicole Caulfield; and works by world traveler Minnie Valero and local artist Sally Irwin will be showcased at a reception, 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Han Nguyen’s solo show “Nude Compositions” is on view through June 14 at Joseph Bellows Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave. It features small-scale black and white photographs comprised of varying layers of imagery that present the nude figure within a field of relating forms and tones. Free. (858) 456-5620. josephbellows.com

As part of a Floral Show exhibition of wildflower paintings by Erin Hanson, her gallery will host a Mother’s Day Soiree, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at 9705 Carroll Centre Road, Miramar. Free. (858) 324-4644. erinhanson.com

Food and Fun at Fundraiser