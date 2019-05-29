La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: May 30

12 Dancing Princesses

The Ballet Institute of San Diego presents the American premiere of “12 Dancing Princesses,” a two-act ballet based partly on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Performed by a youth cast, the show was created to engage young audiences, noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets: $25-$40. (858) 284-0561.

Healthy Living Expo

The seventh annual “Lifetime of Healthy Living” exposition will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 31 at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. There will be seminars and demos on Conventional & Natural Medicine, Seniors and Technology, Elder Care experts and more. Free. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

There’s Music in the Air

Celebrate the famed Spanish city during “A Night in Seville,” Friday, June 7 at the Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Highlights include Flamenco music, dancing, tapas, paella and sangria; cocktails and tapas served at 6:30 p.m., music and show starts at 8 p.m. Reservations required. Cost is $25 for members; $40 for non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Allison Miller, June 7 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Courtesy

The Farrell Family Jazz series opens with Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7; and continues with Fabian Almazan Trio with Linda May Han Oh and Henry Cole, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16. Tickets: $92-$112 series, $25-$30 individual. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Provocative Presentations

Pianist Jacquelyne Silver examines the dazzling brilliance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Louis Moreau Gottschalk, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 30 and June 6 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $75-$100 series, $17-$22 individual shows. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

Darwin and Huxley first predicted that humans shared a common ancestor with the African great apes, and it is now abundantly clear that Africa was the “cradle of humanity.” Thus, the next CARTA Public Symposium is themed “Anthropogeny: The Perspective from Africa,” 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 at the Salk Institute, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Free. The symposium will be viewable online via a live webcast: carta.anthropogeny.org

Four-legged Fundraiser

Paws & Pints, La Jolla's largest animal charity event, is back for its sixth year, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. The event is hosted by La Jolla Veterinary Hospital and all proceeds go to The FOCAS Program at The Rancho Coastal Humane Society and The FACE Foundation. Details at pawsandpints.com

Something to See

International photographer Michael Orenich’s “Face of Humanity,” is a view into the people, the culture and country of Tibet through photos that capture the essence of a native culture on the brink of extinction. See it through June 16 at Gallery 21, Spanish Village Art Center, 1770 Village Place, Balboa Park. michael.lifeimages@gmail.com