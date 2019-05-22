La Jolla Light's Best Bets for Events: May 23

It’s Concert Time

La Jolla Presbyterian Church’s concert season ends with “Brahms Requiem,” 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at 7715 Draper Ave. Professional orchestra accompanies the Church Chancel Choir and Westminster Choir from First Presbyterian Church of San Diego. Concert is dedicated to those who have lost their lives in places of worship around the world. Freewill offering. (858) 454-0713. ljpres.org

San Diego Music Hall of Famer Sue Palmer joins Rob Deez and Angelo Pizarro to conclude the Athenaeum’s Acoustics Evenings, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets from $12. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Violin, cello, clarinet and viola come together for the Quartet Luminoso Concert, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Performers include Paivikki Nykter, Cecilia Kim, Robert Zelickman and Francesca Savage; program includes works by Respighi, Kodaly, Beethoven, Piazzolla and Krommer. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

When’s the last time you listened to some Civil War-era tunes? You have the chance, 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at Mt. Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road, when the Pacific Coast Chorale presents soul-stirring songs from 1861 to 1865 interwoven with readings of authentic Civil War letters. Tickets: $10-$15 at pacificcoastchorale.org

The opening concert of the Mainly Mozart Festival features blind and autistic piano virtuoso Derek Paravicini, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at The Conrad, 7600 Fay Ave. Mainly Mozart festival continues through June 23 at various San Diego venues. Tickets: $50. (858) 459-3728. mainlymozart.org

Christopher Hollyday performs May 24 at La Jolla Community Center. Courtesy

Alto saxophonist Christopher Hollyday performs the music of Nat King Cole at the Fourth Friday Jazz Series, 7 p.m. May 24 at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Hollyday’s most recent album was nominated for the San Diego Music Awards 2019 Album of The Year. Tickets from $18, $25 at the door. (858) 459-0821. ljcommunitycenter.org

Heading Downtown?

Rachmaninoff’s “Pinao Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 18,” Shepherd’s “Melt” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No, 8 in F Minor, Op. 93” help close the San Diego Symphony’s season, May 24-26. Christian Măcelaru conducts Simon Trpčeski on piano. Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St. Tickets from $20. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

The Museum of Photographic Arts’ Coming of Age Film Festival presents films that highlight a different topic related to aging. “Alive Inside” screens 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 and “The Party” screens 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 at 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free. (619) 238-7559. mopa.org

In connection with the 26th annual Lipinsky Family Jewish Arts Festival, La Jolla artist Judith Shufro presents her “California-grown” paintings, May 26-July 11 at San Diego REP/Lyceum Theaters, Horton Plaza, 79 Horton Plaza. Gallery reception is 6:45 p.m. June 24. judithshufro.com

Work by Judith Shufro at San Diego REP/Lyceum Theaters Courtesy

Health Fair

The seventh annual “Lifetime of Healthy Living” exposition will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 31 at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Seminars and demos on such topics as Conventional & Natural Medicine, Seniors and Technology, Elder Care experts and more. Free. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Listen and Learn

Darwin and Huxley first predicted that humans shared a common ancestor with the African great apes, and it is now abundantly clear that Africa was the “cradle of humanity.” Thus, the next CARTA Public Symposium is themed “Anthropogeny: The Perspective from Africa,” 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 at the Salk Institute, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Free. The symposium will be viewable online via a live webcast: carta.anthropogeny.org

TEDx speaker, four-time Ironman triathlete, cross-country bicyclist, author, filmmaker and actor G. Brian Benson will read from his book, “Habits for Success: Inspired Ideas to Help You Soar,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave. Free. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Fashion Benefit