La Jolla Light's Best Bets for Events: May 2

It’s All About Art

The sand paintings, pastels and southwest images of Rodger Heglar; the travel photography of Nicole Caulfield; and works by world traveler Minnie Valero and local artist Sally Irwin will all be showcased in a 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11 art reception at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

The “Grand Small Works Exhibition” focuses on the talents of 12 of San Diego’s most collectible artists, each presenting their style in small scale — each work is no larger than six-by-six inches. The exhibit opens with a reception, 5 p.m. Friday, May 3 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa, and is on view through June 7. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

Through May 12, the San Diego Museum of Art’s biennial student exhibition Young Art features the finest examples of art created by kindergarten through 12th grade students in San Diego County. The theme of this year’s exhibition is “Breaking Traditions,” taking inspiration from the Museum’s collection of Art of the 20th Century. 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Admission $15. (619) 232-7931. sdmart.org

Sip, Shop and Stroll The Village

Enjoy street performers, in-store refreshments, exclusive shopping deals, hands-on activities and more at the inaugural Second Saturday Enjoya La Jolla, 3-7 p.m. May 11 throughout the Village of La Jolla. Pick up a “shopping passport” from National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St. and visit participating businesses. Learn more at lajollabythesea.com

On Stage

1776 The Musical, May 11-12 at the JCC Courtesy

JCompany takes a spin on the Tony Award-winning “1776 The Musical” by presenting an all-female cast, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11; and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. The story dramatizes the events and people surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Tickets from $17. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org

In “Spiritrials,” Dahlak Brathwaite’s incisive humor transforms a chilling personal story into a performance that layers character-driven storytelling and poetic verse with original songs to create a hybrid hip-hop drama, accompanied by beats from DJ Dion Decibels, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at Price Center Ballroom, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Tickets: $25, student discounts. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

Jamie is the 17 year-old daughter of an uber-wealthy New York City couple, and her SAT scores are not up to par. Her father hires a grad student in his 20s to help her get into college under a rather unusual arrangement (sound familiar?). Find out more when La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of Jenny Lyn Bader’s “None of the Above,” 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at the Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10 donation. (858) 459-0831.

Music in the Air

Steven Schick conducts Young Artists Winner pianist Anne Liu in Camille Saint-Saens’ witty “Piano Concerto No. 2,” 7:30 pm. Saturday, May 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Mandeville Auditorium on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. The program begins with composer Julia Wolfe’s “Fuel” and concludes with Jean Sibelius’ mighty “Symphony No. 5.” Tickets from $15. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

From “Take me home, country road” to “Sunshine on my shoulders,” Jim Curry returns to perform the music of the late John Denver, 7:30 p.m. May 6-7 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets: $38, with discounts. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Pianist Jacquelyne Silver examines the dazzling brilliance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Louis Moreau Gottschalk through musical lectures, that begin 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9 and continue Thursdays to June 6) at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. $75-$100 series, $17-$22 individual shows. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

Jacquelyne Silver, May 9 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Courtesy

La Jolla United Methodist Church presents a spring concert themed “Songs of Celebration,” 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. Chancel and Dorian Bell Choirs perform classic gospel, hymns and contemporary pieces with soloists, strings and woodwinds. Freewill offering. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

Foodie Fun

Mama’s Day, often touted as the original San Diego tasting event, is held the Friday evening before Mother’s Day and features more than 50 restaurants offering distinctive tastes to more than 600 attendees. The next one is 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 10 at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. Tickets: $100-$200. mamaskitchen.org

Author Discusses Seuss