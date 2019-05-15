La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: May 15

Music in the Air

The 29th annual Barbara and William Karatz chamber concert series concludes 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20 with the LA Philharmonic Septet at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Hear Richard Strauss’s “Till Eulenspiegel, einmal anders!” (arr. by Hasenoehrl) and Beethoven’s “Septet in E-flat Major, op. 20.” Tickets: $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

This year’s Athenaeum music lecture series continues 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16 and 23, as pianist Jacquelyne Silver examines the brilliance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Louis Moreau Gottschalk. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $17-$22. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

The three-part Acoustic Evenings Series (featuring a total of nine performers) continues with Hugh Gaskins, Jim Earp and Travis Oliver, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17; and next with Sue Palmer, Rob Deez and Angelo Pizarro, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Individual shows: $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

Tommy Castro, May 22 at Birch Aquarium Courtesy

The Green Flash Concert series kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 with Tommy Castro and the Painkillers. Legendary blues and soul performer Castro is known for his deep blues and funky grooves. Joey Harris & The Mentals open. Birch Aquarium, 2300 Expedition Way. $33-$38 per show, $155-$175 series. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Spring Dance

The Spring Dance is set for ages 55 and older with dinner, beverages and entertainment by the Breez’n Band, 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 17 at La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets: $15. (858) 552-1658. bit.ly/ljreccenter

Theatric Presentation

In “Jane Doe in the Quiet Room,” Jane comes from money and lives in LA, but is found walking a San Diego freeway indiscreetly and has been taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Learn more when La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19 and 7 p.m. Monday, May 20 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10 donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

At UC San Diego

Native La Jollan and MFA candidate in Visual Arts at UC San Diego, Maya VanderSchuit hosts her MFA thesis exhibition art show, noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, with the closing reception 5 p.m. May 23. Visual Arts Main Gallery, 252 Russell Lane, UCSD campus. “Soft Wave, Electric Soul,” is a mixed-media installation. mayavanderschuit.wordpress.com

UC San Diego’s ninth annual Powwow, presented by the Native American Student Alliance, is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Marshall Field on campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. All are welcome to experience a Native American tradition, full of dancing, singing and friendship. ucsd.nasa@gmail.com

A Native Powwow, May 18 at Marshall Field, UCSD Courtesy

Worth a Drive

“Art & Empire: The Golden Age of Spain” features more than 100 works by leading artists from Spain and its global territories during the pivotal years of around 1600 to 1750, on view May 18 through Sept. 2 at San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. $15 admission. (619) 232-7931. sdmart.com

San Diego Symphony presents “Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5,” with the West Coast premiere of Alyssa Weinberg’s “Reign of Logic,” Glazunov’s “Violin Concerto” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5,” 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $20. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org