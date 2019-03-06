La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: March 7

Listen and Learn

The “Women in Leadership” speaker series returns for its fifth year with the 2019 theme “Women in the Arts,” 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The first speaker is Athenaeum Music & Arts Library executive director Erika Torri. Free, open to men and women. RSVP: (858) 454-2354 or juliabfagin@gmail.com

The first “Sunrise of Hope” mental health summit is 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. Keynote speaker is Saddleback Church co-founder Kay Warren. There will also be professionally led breakout sessions, a continental breakfast and box lunch. Tickets: $30. Advance online registration required: ljpres.org

Pianist, singer and raconteur Bruno Leone will present “The Colorful World of Rodgers and Hart” (one of the most successful songwriting teams in the history of Broadway), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $17-$22. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

Beautiful Ballet

La Jolla Music Society presents The Joffrey Ballet performing “In Creases,” “Encounter,” “Beyond the Shore” and “Joy,” 8 p.m. Friday, March 8 at San Diego Civic Theater, 1100 Third Ave., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $29. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

City Ballet will present three works choreographed by George Balanchine, founder of the New York City Ballet, “Balanchine Masterpieces” accompanied by The City Ballet Orchestra, 8 p.m. March 8-9 and 2 p.m. March 10 at Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, downtown San Diego. Tickets from $20. (858) 272-8663. cityballet.org

City Ballet’s ‘Balanchine Masterpieces’ take the stage March 8-10 at Spreckels Theatre. Courtesy

Time for a Concert?

Robert Spano conducts Jorge Federico Osorio on piano when he presents Theofanidis’ “Dreamtime Ancestors,” Beethoven’s “Piano Concert No. 2” and Williams’ “Symphony No. 2: A London Symphony.” The San Diego Symphony concert is 8 p.m. March 9 and 2 p.m. March 10 at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $23. sandiegosymphony.org

Opera Exposed! is taking over Opera Wednesdays at the La Jolla Community Center this month, starting with the 7 p.m. March 13 showcase featuring soprano Cherise Ann Reynolds and pianist Ines Irawti at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Opera Exposed! is San Diego Opera’s community engagement concert series. Concerts include staged operatic arias and scenes featuring University Partnership and Apprentice artists. $10 suggested donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Grammy-nominated artists, pianist Alfredo Rodríguez and percussionist Pedrito Martinez first worked together on Rodríguez’s 2012 release “The Invasion Parade.” Since that session, they’ve had the rare occasion to perform together as a duo, leaving audiences mesmerized by their fearless and virtuosic playing. Hear them 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at The Loft at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Lyman Lane). Tickets from $23. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

On the Library Runway

Fashion designers from across San Diego will come to La Jolla for a special fashion show, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The event is hosted by the La Jolla Library’s Start Biz Club and presented by the fashion social media app Head2Toe. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Legendary Ladies

La Jolla Historical Society’s latest exhibit, “Tangible Memories: Recollections of La Jolla Pioneer Women,” features modern interpretations of the lives and contributions of historic La Jolla women. It is on view noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, through May 19 at Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St. Free admission. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

An Artist’s View